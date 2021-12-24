ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PensBurgh Podcast: COVID halts the season

By Garrett Behanna
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the house, not a player was stirring, not even a ... I can’t think of anything Penguins related to finish the rhyme. Anyway, the PensBurgh Podcast is back this week, delivered to you on Christmas Eve. You can listen to Robbie...

COVID-19 Cancellations Are Back for Sports, Broadway, & Other Major Events

COVID-19 cancellations are back. Although some restrictions were loosening this year following the rapid spread of COVID-19 in 2020, some of the annual festive and athletic events that returned are facing cancellations again as the new Omicron variant surges. As information on the virus develops, major events have gone on hiatus amid precautions. Here, a roundup of some of the events that were scheduled for the rest of the year that are now postponed or canceled due to COVID-19. Entertainment • The Radio City Rockettes Christmas Spectacular: The New York City staple, known for its high-flying kicks and even more exciting costumes, is...
CBS Boston

Bruins-Penguins Dec. 27 Game Postponed As NHL Pushes Return To Ice Back One Day

BOSTON (CBS) — Another Bruins game has been postponed. The NHL announced it is delaying a return to games by a day after games were originally to resume on Monday. The Bruins were set to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday, but that game has now been postponed. The league paused on Wednesday due to an increase of positive COVID-19 test results among players across the league. Friday’s announcement marks the fifth game the Bruins have had postponed. Here’s the full statement from the NHL: “The National Hockey League announced today that its regular-season schedule will not resume prior to Tuesday, Dec. 28. The League had planned to resume its schedule on Dec. 27, but in order to allow the League an adequate opportunity to analyze League-wide testing results and to assess Clubs’ readiness to play, the target date for resumption of game play will be pushed back an additional day. Teams will return to practice on Dec. 26 and it is expected that the League will provide an update on its return to play plans by the end of day on Sunday.”
NHL postpones return from holiday break until at least Tuesday

The NHL said Friday it would resume play in the wake of its holiday break on Tuesday at the earliest, rather than Monday, to allow the league to analyze Covid-19 test results and assess readiness to play. The NHL and NHLPA agreed to begin their holiday break last Wednesday -- two days earlier than originally planned -- due to the number of players and teams impacted by coronavirus. Now Monday's scheduled 14 matches have been pushed back, although the league said in a written statement that teams would return to practice on Sunday. In a statement posted on Twitter, NHL said the league "had planned to resume its schedule on Monday, December 27, but in order to allow the League an adequate opportunity to analyze League-wide testing results and to assess Clubs' readiness to play, the target date for resumption of gameplay will be pushed back an additional day."
The Citizens Voice

News Engine Podcast: Season 2 Preview

During season 1, we looked inside Times-Shamrock Communications and discussed the news we cover. We talked about how and why we cover news, sports, and publish opinions - we let our reporters and editors explain how it all works. Scroll down for a complete episode guide. In season 2 we'll...
PensBurgh

NHL delays return by at least a day

The NHL won't be playing on Monday, the league announced last night. From the NHL release:. The National Hockey League announced today that its regular-season schedule will not resume prior to Tuesday, Dec. 28. The League had planned to resume its schedule on Dec. 27, but in order to allow the League an adequate opportunity to analyze League-wide testing results and to assess Clubs' readiness to play, the target date for resumption of game play will be pushed back an additional day. Teams will return to practice on Dec. 26 and it is expected that the League will provide an update on its return to play plans by the end of day on Sunday.
PensBurgh

The 12 days of Pensmas: A holiday season recap

No matter what you’re celebrating, happy holidays from Pensburgh! Join us for a 12-days-of-Christmas style rundown (but with fewer golden rings) of the Penguins season so far... In 30 games since October 12, we’ve had:. 12. Wins in last 15 games (12-2-1), including a seven-game win streak from...
PensBurgh

Pensburgh 2021 Year End Awards

The Penguins have three more games on the schedule in 2021, but considering the unknown COVID environment and having two of those game scheduled to be played across the border in Canada, who knows if they will happen. The Pittsburgh Penguins have played 86 regular season games in the calendar...
