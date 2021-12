December 1 was the originally planned date of the most significant change to Australia’s international border restrictions since March 2020. However, this plan was "paused" for two weeks on November 29, in response to the unclear threat of the newly emerged Omicron variant. There still remains much mystery about the level of protection vaccines provide against Omicron and how severe symptoms from this new variant can become, but despite these unknowns, the PM Scott Morrison has confirmed that Australia’s international borders will reopen to visa holders from Wednesday, December 15, as planned.

