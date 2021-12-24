Singapore Vs. Indonesia Football Match

GUNVOR, an LNG trading company based in Singapore has informed the Pakistani government that for the second time in a row it won’t be able to deliver this term’s LNG cargo. The cargo was due on 10th January 2022. The company also missed the previous term’s cargo that was due on 19th November 2021. So far, the company has not been able to provide a date for the next delivery of cargo.

