I’ve been book blogging for more than a decade, and then somehow along the way it became my full time job? While also being a side hustle? It took over my life, is my point. Which is great, because I love nothing more than books and the internet. I have a never-ending list of bookish things I want to write about, even all this time later. I’ve written hundreds of Book Riot posts and hundreds of book reviews, and I’ve got the process down pat. I know how to keep notes as I read, looking out for patterns and noting my shifting opinions. I can organize those notes into coherent paragraphs (for the most part). It’s routine, at this point.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 5 DAYS AGO