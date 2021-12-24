ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Lightning Round: hockey you can watch over the holidays

By HardevLad
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 Men’s IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships are set to begin on Boxing Day. The preliminary games fired up yesterday and the action will continue on Sunday. All the games can be seen on the NHL Network in the US or on TSN in Canada. Team USA...

FORMER FLYERS, CANUCKS COACH PASSES AWAY

Some sad news to report from the hockey world on Thursday as former Philadelphia Flyers and Vancouver Canucks head coach Bob McCammon has passed away at the ago of 80 according to Squire Barnes of Global BC. Prior to coaching, McCammon spent eleven seasons playing for Port Huron in the...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Oilers, Bruins, Rangers, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Ken Holland spoke about the Edmonton Oilers’ depleted roster and the status of goaltender Mike Smith. Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs continue to get hit hard by the COVID protocols. Zach Senyshyn of the Boston Bruins has asked for a trade and four NHL scouts examined what the New York Rangers might be looking for prior to the NHL trade deadline.
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruins-Penguins Dec. 27 Game Postponed As NHL Pushes Return To Ice Back One Day

BOSTON (CBS) — Another Bruins game has been postponed. The NHL announced it is delaying a return to games by a day after games were originally to resume on Monday. The Bruins were set to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday, but that game has now been postponed. The league paused on Wednesday due to an increase of positive COVID-19 test results among players across the league. Friday’s announcement marks the fifth game the Bruins have had postponed. Here’s the full statement from the NHL: “The National Hockey League announced today that its regular-season schedule will not resume prior to Tuesday, Dec. 28. The League had planned to resume its schedule on Dec. 27, but in order to allow the League an adequate opportunity to analyze League-wide testing results and to assess Clubs’ readiness to play, the target date for resumption of game play will be pushed back an additional day. Teams will return to practice on Dec. 26 and it is expected that the League will provide an update on its return to play plans by the end of day on Sunday.”
NHL
Yardbarker

NHL pushes back return date from leaguewide shutdown to Dec. 28

Less than a week after announcing a shutdown due to a COVID-19 breakout, the National Hockey League says it's delaying the return to action. "The League had planned to resume its schedule on Dec. 27, but in order to allow the league an adequate opportunity to analyze leaguewide testing result and to assess clubs' readiness to play, the target date for resumption of game play will be pushed back an additional day," the NHL wrote in a statement. "It is expected that the league will provide an update on its return to play plans by the end of the day Sunday."
NHL
FIVE HOCKEY MOVIES TO TIDE YOU OVER DURING THE BREAK

As the NHL settles down for a break that will hopefully end on December 27th, the break provides some much-needed time for both hardcore and casual hockey fans to enjoy some of the classic movies made about their beloved sport. From the movies I have personally seen, I have selected what I believe to be the top 5, though arguments about the order or certain inclusions and exclusions are certain to ensue.
MOVIES
Pine And Lakes News

Girls Hockey: Lightning fall to Two Rivers

Kate Stephens tallied 42 saves in net for the Northern Lakes Lightning in their 4-3 loss to Two Rivers Friday, Dec. 17. Jerrett Tietz, Ava Merta and Maya Christansen all recorded goals for the Lightning in the loss. Two Rivers 3 0 1 — 4 Northern Lakes 2 0...
HOCKEY
NHL postpones Dec. 27 games, Kraken next face Flyers on Dec. 29

The National Hockey League announced on Friday that a return to its regular season schedule, out of the holiday break, will be delayed until Dec. 28. The break was originally scheduled from Dec. 24-26 and a total of 14 games on Dec. 27 were postponed as a result of the announcement. The NHL last had game action on Tuesday, Dec. 21 – a 4-3 win for the Tampa Bay Lightning over the Vegas Golden Knights. That day, all but one game was postponed due to COVID-19 protocol cases.Teams across the NHL have seen 64 games now postponed.
NHL

