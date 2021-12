Whether you celebrate Christmas or not, I’m going to make a huge assumption. You kinda dig presents. Or, as I’ll refer to them the rest of this article, prezzies. Whether it’s a heavily wrapped piece of welcomed apparel, some adult beverage with a ribbon slapped on the top or the side, or some cash in an unadorned envelope, we all dig prezzies. Part of it is being remembered. Part of it is someone having taken the time to listen to our wishes. And at least a little part of it is the anticipation is wondering how good it’s going to be to enjoy... whatever the heck it is. The glint in the eyes of the recipient who finally gets that thing they’ve wanted for so long is priceless.

