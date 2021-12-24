Lufthansa, Delta, United report cancellations over Christmas

Travel headaches abound for millions worldwide on the holiday weekend with 2,200 flights cancelled on Sunday alone, tracking websites reported, as celebrants wrap up Christmas battered by Covid's Omicron variant. Some 7,500 flights have been grounded and tens of thousands more delayed from Friday through Sunday -- one of the busiest travel periods of the year -- with multiple airlines acknowledging that rising cases of Omicron have prompted staffing shortages. Effects have rippled worldwide, and the hurt was expected to bleed into the work week, with at least 735 flights already facing cancellations Monday and 160 more on Tuesday, according to flight tracker FlightAware. The highly transmissible Omicron strain has sent new cases soaring across the globe, with countries reviving dreaded lockdowns, major sports leagues cancelling Boxing Day football and rugby fixtures and governments including the United States scrambling to boost testing and vaccinations.

