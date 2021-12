North Dakota has the lowest divorce rates in the country, the latest US Census Bureau data reveals. The Peace Garden State boasts 4.7 divorces for every 1,000 women aged 15 and above. In comparison, the national rate stands at 7.7, while South Dakota has the second-highest divorce rate at 12.1 — just falling behind Arkansas’ rate of 13. Although marriage and divorce rates between 2008-2018 in the US both declined, divorce rates have fallen faster. In 2018, 16.6 per 1,000 U. women were married, down from 17.9 in 2008.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 13 DAYS AGO