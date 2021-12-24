ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joan Didion, peerless prose stylist, dies at 87

By apanian@leadertimes.com
leadertimes.com
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Joan Didion, the revered author and essayist whose precise...

Daily Herald

List of books Joan Didion's published books

NEW YORK -- Below is a list of published books, in reverse chronological order, by late author Joan Didion. 'œLet Me Tell You What I Mean,' 2021, Alfred A. Knopf. 'œSouth and West: From a Notebook,' 2017, Alfred A. Knopf. 'œBlue Nights,' 2011, Alfred A. Knopf....
Slate

When Joan Didion Was a Hollywood Schlockmonger

Joan Didion wrote elegant, spare prose that summed entire zeitgeists up with piercing remove, as widely memorialized upon her death Thursday at 87. But I have never felt more personally intrigued by the writer as I did when reading Monster, her husband John Gregory Dunne’s 1997 account of the couple’s Hollywood work alongside people like Jerry Bruckheimer and Scott Rudin.
The Guardian

Joan Didion, in her own words: 23 of the best quotes

Joan Didion inspired writers and readers for decades. Her journalism, memoirs, and cultural and political commentary made her a unique chronicler of 20th-century culture. We tell ourselves stories in order to live. – The White Album (1979) Character – the willingness to accept responsibility for one’s own life –...
MovieMaker

R.I.P. Joan Didion; a Sopranos Gift Idea; Michael Keaton Joins Batgirl

R.I.P. Joan Didion, one of our greatest writers; a last-minute Sopranos gift idea; Michael Keaton will play Batman in Batgirl; Sundance will be very careful this year; let’s talk about 8-Bit Christmas. All in today’s Movie News Rundown. But First: Why not sign up to receive this newsletter...
buzzfeednews.com

Writer Joan Didion, Who Captured The Pain And Beauty Of Being Alive, Has Died At 87

Joan Didion, who chronicled everything from counterculture to grief in cold and cutting works of writing, died Thursday. She was 87. Didion died at her New York home from Parkinson’s disease, according to a statement to the press from her publisher, Knopf. “Joan was a brilliant observer and listener,...
whio.com

Photos: Joan Didion through the years

Photos: Joan Didion through the years NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 24: Joan Didion attends The American Theatre Wing's 2012 Annual Gala at The Plaza Hotel on September 24, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images) (Jemal Countess/Getty Images)
The Independent

Joan Didion death: Reece Witherspoon, Johnny Marr and Roxane Gay among those to pay tribute

The Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr, Hollywood actor Reece Witherspoon and author Roxane Gay are among the thousands of people paying tribute to the “genius” American author and essayist Joan Didion, following her death aged 87.Didion, known for her provocative social commentary, was described as an “inspiration” who “changed the art of writing”.She died from complications from Parkinson’s disease, according to her publisher Penguin Random House which announced her death on Thursday.In a statement issued to The Independent, Didion’s agency called her “one of the country’s most trenchant writers and astute observers”.“Her best-selling works of fiction, commentary, and memoir have...
IndieWire

Joan Didion Dies: Journalist, Novelist, and Screenwriter Was 87

Joan Didion, the journalist, novelist, and screenwriter of such films as the 1976 “A Star Is Born” died Thursday at her home in Manhattan at the age of 87. The New York Times reported that the cause was Parkinson’s disease. Didion was born in Sacramento in 1934. The fifth-generation Californian found some of her most important material for her earliest writing in the culture and chaos of her home state. Her career began after she won a pair of writing contests put on by magazines during her time at UC Berkeley. One of those wins led her to begin writing at...
NBC News

Joan Didion, acclaimed author and essayist, dies at 87

Joan Didion, the acclaimed writer and essayist who chronicled 1960s counterculture in California and won the National Book Award for her classic memoir about grieving her husband's death, died at the age of 87 Thursday. Didion, who won the 2005 National Book Award for nonfiction for "The Year of Magical...
People

Griffin Dunne Mourns the Death of His Aunt Joan Didion, Remembers 'Her Self-Respect, Certain Toughness'

Griffin Dunne is paying tribute to his beloved aunt, Joan Didion, after she died on Thursday at her Manhattan home. She was 87. "Yesterday morning I said goodbye to my Aunt Joan for the last time. Yesterday morning her enormous readership also began their goodbyes to Joan Didion, one of the greatest writers of our time," Dunne said in a statement on Friday. (The actor, 66, is the son of Didion's brother-in-law Dominick Dunne.)
AFP

Joan Didion, a US literary icon, dead at 87

Joan Didion, a US literary icon credited with ushering in New Journalism with her essays on Los Angeles life in the tumultuous 1960s, died on Thursday. She was 87. Known for her piercing insights and understated glamor, Didion died at her home in Manhattan of Parkinson's disease, the New York Times said, citing her publisher. Didion's early work included her seminal 1968 essay collection "Slouching Towards Bethlehem" -- which delighted critics and made her a bona fide star -- as well as "The White Album," another essay collection focusing on LA, and "Play It as It Lays," a novel about Hollywood lives. Decades after her heyday as a Hollywood socialite, screenwriter, essayist and novelist, Didion found herself again in the spotlight for her searingly honest writing on bereavement following a harrowing double tragedy.
The Guardian

Open thread: what did Joan Didion mean to you?

The celebrated woman of letters Joan Didion has died at the age of 87. The author and journalist made a profound mark on 20th and 21st century literature with her writing on culture, politics and the vagaries of human life. Her debut essay collection, Slouching Towards Bethlehem, captured the hazy...
Deadline

Joan Didion & Husband John Gregory Dunne Lived In Both Hollywood And New York Worlds

Joan Didion, who died today at age 87, and her husband, John Gregory Dunne, sustained a uniquely frosty but profitable relationship with Hollywood over the years. As novelists and screenwriters, they earned top-dollar for their screenplays, and often accepted rewrites, yet also critiqued the foibles of the studio system. While socially tight with the Hollywood circuit and active purveyors of studio gossip, they also maintained important literary careers, were courted by publishers and regularly contributed to the New York Review of Books and other publications. “They maintained a split personality as Hollywood people but also as New York insiders,” explained one of...
wwno.org

Joan Didion: The NPR interviews

NPR's coverage of Joan Didion, who died Thursday at age 87, dates back to 1977, where she described what she meant when she wrote "writers are always selling somebody out" in the introduction of her 1968 book Slouching Towards Bethlehem. "And all I meant by it was that it is...
bookriot.com

Writer Joan Didion has died at age 87

Joan Didion died at home in New York this morning at 87 from complications of Parkinson’s Disease, said Knopf, her publisher. Her accolades included a Pulitzer Prize, a National Book Award, and being a finalist for a National Book Critics Circle Award, among many others. She also wrote one of the first mainstream media articles – in 1991, in the NY Review of Books – that suggested the Exonerated Five (known then as the Central Park Five) were wrongfully convicted. (You can read it in her essay collection After Henry).
The New Yorker

Joan Didion and the Opposite of Magical Thinking

It is a peculiarity of Joan Didion’s work that her most ironic formulations are now read as sincere, and her sincerest provocations taken with a large pinch of salt. Perhaps when your subject is human delusion you end up drawing that quality out of others, even as you seek to define and illuminate it. How else to explain the odd ways we invert her meanings? We tell ourselves stories in order to live. A sentence meant as an indictment has transformed into personal credo. The same goes for “magical thinking.” Magical thinking is a disorder of thought. It sees causality where there is none, confuses private emotion with general reality, imposes—as Didion has it, perfectly, in “The White Album”—“a narrative line upon disparate images.” But the extremity of mourning aside, it was not a condition from which she generally suffered. Didion’s watchword was watchword. She was exceptionally alert to the words or phrases we use to express our core aims or beliefs. Alert in the sense of suspicious. Radically upgrading Hemingway’s “bullshit detector,” she probed the public discourse, the better to determine how much truth was in it and how much delusion. She did that with her own sentences, too. Rereading her, you find her astringency relentless, undimmed by age. Maybe this is why it remains easier to look at pictures of Didion than to read her. The look is undoubtedly a vibe. But the reading is a dissection: of our fondest aims and beliefs, of all our watchwords. To put it another way, while everyone else drank the Kool-Aid, she stuck to Coca-Cola and cigarettes:
