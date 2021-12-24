2022 Outlook Q&A: Crypto, Inflation and Energy Transition

Ola El-Shawarby CFA, Senior Analyst, Van Eck Associates Corporation. Oksana Miller, Product Manager, Van Eck Associates Corporation. The green transition and net zero economies are neither simply the “U.S. problem”, nor the “EU solution”. Every region, every country and everyone (including you and me) will have to change the way we do things. As the impact of this shift comes into focus more globally, in this research piece we assess the Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (EEMEA) region and discuss its journey towards a more sustainable future, as well as select investment opportunities from the ESG perspective. Within EEMEA, we highlight two forward-looking and structural growth companies and explain their journeys towards sustainability—Kaspi.kz JSC (2.0% of Strategy assets) and Transaction Capital Ltd. (1.1% of Strategy assets).

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO