ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

2022 Outlook Q&A: Crypto, Inflation and Energy Transition

By VanEck
etftrends.com
 2 days ago

Crypto, inflation and energy transition. We believe these will be the top themes of 2022 and present compelling areas of investment opportunity over the next few years, as CEO Jan van Eck discussed in his investment outlook. The transformational potential of each of these themes is immense and may be with...

www.etftrends.com

Comments / 0

Related
Financial World

American Dollar dwindles, posts worst weekly plunge in four months

On Friday, in a holiday-thinned trading session, the US Dollar Index (DXY) measured against a basket of six major currencies on an average, had reported its worst weekly plunge in more than four months, as a restoration in appetite for riskier assets had led to a decline in US Dollar against most major and emerging market currencies.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Whale Moves $97,296,884 From Crypto Giant Coinbase in Massive Asset Transfer

A massive whale is turning heads after relocating nearly a hundred million dollars worth of Bitcoin in a single transaction. Whale-tracking bot Whale Alert initially detected the huge BTC transfer and reported the details to its 1.9 million Twitter followers. The whale involved transferred the 2,001 BTC, worth $97.29 million...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Energy Efficiency#Energy Transition#Bloomberg
Reuters

U.S. stocks end at record high, oil prices rise as Omicron fears abate

NEW YORK, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 notched a record-high close on Thursday, with oil prices also rising, as investors and traders were optimistic about positive economic data and discounted the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant on the economy, even as COVID-19 case counts soar. Stocks rose...
STOCKS
etftrends.com

Harnessing Growth: EEMEA’s Innovators in Action

Ola El-Shawarby CFA, Senior Analyst, Van Eck Associates Corporation. Oksana Miller, Product Manager, Van Eck Associates Corporation. The green transition and net zero economies are neither simply the “U.S. problem”, nor the “EU solution”. Every region, every country and everyone (including you and me) will have to change the way we do things. As the impact of this shift comes into focus more globally, in this research piece we assess the Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (EEMEA) region and discuss its journey towards a more sustainable future, as well as select investment opportunities from the ESG perspective. Within EEMEA, we highlight two forward-looking and structural growth companies and explain their journeys towards sustainability—Kaspi.kz JSC (2.0% of Strategy assets) and Transaction Capital Ltd. (1.1% of Strategy assets).
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
investing.com

Gold Closes at 5-Week Highs, Boosted by US Inflation Risk

Investing.com - Gold settled on Thursday at its highest level in five weeks, boosted by U.S. inflation risk after latest data showed the world’s largest economy facing its worst price pressures in four decades. U.S. gold futures’ most active contract, February, settled up $9.50, or 0.5%, at $1,811.70 an...
BUSINESS
etftrends.com

Precious Metals “Stay the Course” Despite Challenging Year

Sprott CEO Peter Grosskopf’s latest piece highlights the resiliency of precious metals amid a challenging year and underscores the fundamentals that support a strong 2022 in the space. Looking into 2022, Grosskopf expects more of the same for a while. The Fed tapering plans could drive rates higher, and...
BUSINESS
gtrnews.com

Looking Forward: Global Energy Outlook 2022

Before I address the global energy outlook for 2022, I want to thank all of those who have been an important part of my journey in the energy industry in 2021. Many thanks to readers of my columns, blogs, magazine articles, presentations, and radio/podcast interviews. A special thanks to GTR News/Forrest Cameron! Also my appreciation to Emmanuel Sullivan/Oilman Magazine, all the listeners of my National Energy Talk podcast, Shawn Wilson, Butch Black, and the Exploring Energy Team!
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Oil prices ease, focus shifts to next OPEC+ move

LONDON, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Brent crude futures snapped a three-day rally on Friday in light trading before the Christmas holidays, but the benchmark ended the week higher, with the market focusing on next steps by OPEC+ and the impact of the Omicron variant. Brent crude futures settled 71 cents...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
etftrends.com

U.S. Stock ETFs Brush Off Omicron Concerns

U.S. markets and stock exchange traded funds gained for the third consecutive session on Thursday after data on COVID-19 infections revealed that the Omicron variant was less severe than feared. On Thursday, the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP), which follows the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (EWI), rose...
STOCKS
etftrends.com

2021: A Year for Cash Flows

2020 was the year of story stocks. Recently issued IPOs and companies with negative earnings heavily outpaced the broader market. For definitions of indexes in the chart above, please visit the glossary. As interest rates rose and the economy accelerated its recovery this year, investors became more focused on near-term...
STOCKS
AFP

US spending rises more slowly in November, inflation highest since 1982

American consumers ramped up spending in November but at a slower pace than the prior month, while prices continued to march upward, posting the biggest gain since 1982, according to government data released Thursday. The PCE price index picked up speed again last month, jumping 5.7 percent compared to November 2020, the biggest increase in nearly four decades, with energy prices surging 34 percent, according to the report.
BUSINESS
World Economic Forum

Inflation in the US has hit a near 40-year high

Consumer prices have hit a 39-year high in the United States. When inflation spiked in the spring/early summer of this year, it was largely due to the so-called base effect, caused by the pandemic’s cooling effect. But, questions are now being raised about whether the rise in prices is...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy