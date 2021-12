FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, a world-leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with experience in the development and manufacture of recombinant biopharmaceuticals and viral gene therapies, today announced an expansion of its single-use manufacturing campus in College Station through the addition of a new cGMP production facility that will double the Company’s advanced therapy and vaccine manufacturing capacity in the U.S. This investment is supported by a $1.5 million Texas Enterprise Fund Award to support the creation of approximately 150 skilled positions including manufacturing and operations by 2024.

