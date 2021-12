A cup of coffee at 1 am can really hit the spot, but you need the right atmosphere – typically a diner-like style environment, to really capture the calm of the morning. Sure, you can make a cup of coffee for yourself in the comfort of your home, but why do that when you can sit in a diner at any hour of the day, talking to your server with the constant smell of fresh coffee and the reporters from WIVB Channel 4 keeping you company at your table for one?

RESTAURANTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO