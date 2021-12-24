ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tottenham boss Conte: Kane shows me his commitment every day

By Carlos Volcano
Tribal Football
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTottenham boss Antonio Conte is convinced of the commitment of Harry Kane. While there exists speculation that Kane will again seek to leave Spurs next summer after missing a move to Manchester City...

Antonio Conte claims Harry Kane is happy at Spurs

Antonio Conte believes Harry Kane is happy at Tottenham and is firmly on board with the club’s project. The England captain was heavily linked with a transfer to Manchester City this summer but his efforts to push through a move failed to come to fruition and look to have contributed towards a below-par first half of the season for the forward.
