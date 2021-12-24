'We feel blessed': Rigby brothers recovering after kidney transplant operation

WJAC-TV anchorman Tim Rigby (right) will receive a kidney from his younger brother, state Rep. Jim Rigby. The pair are shown Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Tim’s home in Southmont. By John Rucosky jrucosky@tribdem.com

PITTSBURGH – Johnstown television personality Tim Rigby and his brother, state Rep. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale, are recovering in Pittsburgh after a successful kidney transplant operation Thursday, his wife said.

Holly Rigby said it was a long day at UPMC Montefiore.

The Rigbys were in the hospital by 5 a.m., and Tim Rigby was finally out of recovery about 6:30 p.m., she said.

Jim Rigby donated a kidney to his brother, who is a long-time member of the WJAC-TV news team. Most recently, Tim Rigby has been anchor of the station’s 11 p.m. newscast.

Jim Rigby’s surgery was first. He was in his room by 1:30 p.m.

“”He feels good and already up and walking the hall,” Holly Rigby said Thursday evening.

Jim Rigby expects to be released on Friday or Saturday. Tim will remain in Montefiore for a few days before being discharged to an outpatient clinic.

“The surgeons are pleased with results of both surgeries,” she said. “We feel blessed and thank everyone for the prayers and support.”

It is Tim Rigby’s second kidney transplant. He received an organ in 2006 from his sister, Tammy Brady, but his body recently began to reject the kidney.