Our Best Long Reads From 2021

Well, that went fast! Another year in the books, and that means another year of podcasting is complete. As we prepare ourselves for the uncertainties of the new year, we thought we’d take some time to reflect on our favorite moments from this past season. We feel so fortunate to have had such an incredible roster of artists come on the show in 2021; so this week on the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast, we’re going to look back at some of our favorite moments in a special “2021 Holiday Bonus” episode.

VISUAL ART ・ 4 DAYS AGO