Our Best Long Reads From 2021

Looking for your next great read, or shopping for the book lover in your family? We have you covered with Seymour Library’s staff favorites of 2021. Here are some of our picks, including books published in 2021 and others that finally made it off our to-read pile. "To Be...
Lepht Anonym is a British, transhumanist biohacker. They implanted a variety of electronic devices into their own body. Their goal is to use technology to go beyond the physical and mental limitations of humankind. A transhumanist has spent the last 14 years implanting over 50 chips, antennae, and magnets into...
Have you noticed benevolent, we-want-to-take-care-of-everyone Cancers, know-it-all Virgos and chatty Geminis pop up in bigger numbers at that recent bachelorette, holiday or family party? That's because there's not quite an even distribution of zodiac sun signs. In fact, there's one sign you might have noticed in lower numbers. And your hunch is right—there is a distinct group of stubborn December babies that populate a smaller sliver of the zodiac. Find out which is the most rare zodiac sign below.
I've long been an ardent supporter of phone grips, but my scattered attempts to bring my family into the fold have mostly fallen flat. This Black Friday, the rest of my family bought new phones, and that made this holiday visit the perfect time to try again and see what, if any, phone grip could hold their fancy. I brought home every type of PopSocket and phone grip left in my apartment, and I gathered together my family to try and see if any of them might strike their fancy.
As we share the December holidays, it seems an apt time to ponder the things that bring our lives meaning. This weekend’s “long read” is a recent survey by the Pew Research Center on that very question. Pew asked individuals in seventeen advanced economies around the globe,...
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Any relationship is work, but a long-distance relationship takes true effort. You have to go the extra mile to remind your partner that you're thinking about them all the time, even if you're not seeing them all the time — which is why small gestures like sending flowers, virtual experiences you can do together, or little gifts that reference inside jokes can help you stay close despite the distance. Here are the best gifts for long-distance relationships that show you care.
Well, that went fast! Another year in the books, and that means another year of podcasting is complete. As we prepare ourselves for the uncertainties of the new year, we thought we’d take some time to reflect on our favorite moments from this past season. We feel so fortunate to have had such an incredible roster of artists come on the show in 2021; so this week on the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast, we’re going to look back at some of our favorite moments in a special “2021 Holiday Bonus” episode.
Chances are, you and your loved ones have a favorite Christmas movie—something you watch every year that sends the spirit of the season coursing through your veins. You probably also have a favorite Christmas song. But do you have a favorite Christmas book? If the answer is “No,” or, “Yes, and it’s A Christmas Carol,” we’re here to bring some spice into your life.
We’re all happy to see the return of holiday traditions this year — at least, insofar as Omicron allows us. For some of us, a holiday tradition is…making new holiday traditions. For example, when I travel, I always get Christmas Tree ornaments as souvenirs. That way, every year’s tree is a new tree, marking another year of a life that, I hope, is well lived.
From delectable canapés and easy starters to the best Christmas roasts and fabulous festive treats, this is your essential Christmas food guide to help you plan for the big day. Best Christmas canapés. These canapés will not only be easy to make, they're all packed with flavour and...
Felicity Cloake’s smoked salmon paté (pictured above) A decadent starter – and a godsend for cooks who like to get ahead. A set of festive snacks: caraway, spelt and parmesan grissini with aleppo chilli, to dip in a three-cheese mix with spiced date syrup and pine nuts, and a posh, sake-cured salmon with sesame sprinkles and pickles.
Foreign Policy podcasts in the past year tackled some of world’s biggest problems, but one issue—climate change—came up again and again. It surfaced in discussions about diplomacy and debates on the economy. It was the first issue we covered in our podcast on how to build a better world after COVID-19. And it’s the subject of our ongoing show, Heat of the Moment.
Sometimes when I’m watching cooking shows I dream about tasting those delicious dishes. But have I ever thought about licking my TV to find out? No. No I have not — because that’d be ridiculous. It looks like I’ve been made a fool of though. Wrap your...
You know how they say mechanical watches are things of sheer beauty with their intricate movements and delicate designs? Well, the same holds true for smartwatches too. The folks at GRID are on a mission to capture the beauty that lies beneath our favorite tech products, like this Apple Watch 1st Gen. Disassembled into all its tiny parts, this framed version of the Apple Watch shows how gracefully intricate our tech is (even if it’s mass-produced), and how much thought and consideration went into designing and engineering this technical marvel.
Netflix has become a top-rated and leading video streaming service globally. By spending $8 billion per year on content, they have built up their library to 1190 titles as of 2018. The Netflix application supports most major platforms such as PlayStation 3/4, Nintendo Wii U/Switch, Xbox One/360, PC, and Mac.
Welcome to our final ‘Sunday Reads’ weekly digest of the year! We hope you’ve had a nice holiday period, and that you enjoy our selection of top stories from this week. Qatar Airways Issues A350 Legal Proceedings Against Airbus At London High Court. The ongoing Qatar Airways...
A few weeks ago, we had exclusively reported that the Galaxy S22 will launch in February 2022. Ahead of the launch event, almost all the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra features have been leaked. The Galaxy S22 Ultra even got leaked in its flesh. Now, more pictures of the smartphone have been revealed.
“The best camera is the one you have with you,” goes the old saying. So spare a thought for Mike Kus, who might have three on him at any one time. But we’re not talking about someone who has to haul the photographic equivalent of the kitchen sink, larder and pantry around with them: instead, Mike’s setup is far less taxing on his back and shoulders.
Watch video: Create brilliant B&W images in Adobe Camera Raw. There are lots of tools in Photoshop CC and Lightroom CC for adjusting the look of your black-and-white photos, and most of them are easy to get the hang of. In fact, more often the challenge lies in committing to a certain monochrome look – especially when there are so many sliders and settings to choose from.
All in one phone customizer Stylish your phone dialer screen with ready color and photo phone dialer With amazing ready Caller flash themes ready to customize. Get bored with your old Phone Dialer NOW you can personalize your dialer with best ready themes to change it totally and customize your caller screen.
Comments / 0