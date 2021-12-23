ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12.22.21: Spring 2022 Update from LU Study Abroad

By Editorial Services
 4 days ago

Lehigh’s International Travel Advisory Committee (ITAC) has been closely monitoring global developments related to the Omicron variant over the past weeks. At this time, we are continuing with all Spring 2022 semester abroad programming as planned. Lehigh will continue to monitor conditions in host countries; approval for Spring 2022 study abroad...

websterjournal.com

How the new Omicron variant affects 2022 study abroad plans

The Office of Study Abroad plans the spring 2022 semester study abroad trips to move forward. Students, however, are wondering if Omicron may change the situation. After almost two years of uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic, study abroad at Webster University has been in full swing this past semester. With...
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
lehigh.edu

12.15.21: Update from the COVID Response Team - spring boosters likely required

Dear Members of the Lehigh Community and Lehigh Families,. This week as we near the completion of the fall term, case counts on campus are low, and we commend everyone’s efforts to support a healthy living, learning and working environment this semester. As next week will be the last weekly update from the COVID Response Team (CRT) before the new year, we also wish you and your loved ones a happy and healthy holiday season.
COLLEGES
UW Madison

Campus COVID update: Looking ahead to spring semester

As the fall semester draws to a close, we want to thank you for your contribution to our campus’s highly successful efforts to control COVID-19. By pulling together, getting vaccinated and boosted, masking up and staying home when sick, we have been able to return to a much more typical campus experience and enjoy connecting with one another.
MADISON, WI
ung.edu

12 students receive Gilman scholarships to study abroad

University of North Georgia (UNG) student Ketsia Malala has set a goal to speak the Korean language fluently in three months. She is likely to accomplish that task. The senior pursuing a management degree will spend three months in South Korea as part of a study abroad program with funding from two scholarships. The first is a Fund for Education Abroad scholarship awarded to her earlier this year. The second is the Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship that she received this month.
DAHLONEGA, GA
webster.edu

How Our Student Resource Center Can Help You Adjust as You Study Abroad in Vienna

For exchange students coming to Webster Vienna Private University, an exciting and informative experience awaits. Taking your education abroad is one of the best ways you can prepare for success in a dynamic, globalized world. At Webster Vienna, we understand that the transition to a new school and city also brings its own set of challenges. That’s why our Student Resource Center is here to help.
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
georgian.edu

New Study Abroad Award Gives Flight to Student’s International Teaching Career Goals

Mary Catharine Sullivan, RSM, Ph.D., ’55 (left), with Cheri Gudgeon Quinlan ’79 (right), who established a study abroad award in her mentor’s name. Brianna Barbarise’s upcoming two-week study abroad experience is a story of firsts. The first in her family to attend a four-year college, the Georgian Court senior, a double major in education and psychology, will travel internationally for the first time to Ecuador in January. Brianna’s trip is possible because of a Georgian Court award, the Sister Mary Catharine Sullivan Award for Global Education. One more first—she’s the inaugural recipient of the award established by alumna Cheri Gudgeon Quinlan ’79, which honors the GCU faculty member who was influential in her career.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
lehigh.edu

2021: Year in Review

2021 marked a year of new beginnings at Lehigh. The university welcomed a new president, readied for the opening of the innovative Health, Science and Technology building, broke ground on a new College of Business building and announced plans for an institute devoted to social justice. Lehigh also held in-person Commencements for the first time in two years, after the pandemic forced a shift to remote learning. As the year comes to a close, here is a look at the five biggest Lehigh stories of 2021.
COLLEGES
temple.edu

Spring 2022 employee update

As we close out 2021, we are grateful that we were able to experience a mostly normal fall semester despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. With winter break upon us, however, the spread of the omicron variant is raising concerns, especially given growing evidence that it can infect fully vaccinated individuals or reinfect those who have recovered from COVID-19.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Berkeleyan Online

An update on UC Berkeley’s plans for the spring semester

Chancellor Carol Christ, Catherine Koshland, interim executive vice chancellor and provost and Guy Nicolette, assistant vice chancellor, University Health Services sent the following message to the campus community on Wednesday:. We write to update you on our plans for the spring semester. We continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation closely...
BERKELEY, CA
Wbaltv.com

Several Maryland schools record triple-digit COVID-19 outbreaks

Several Central Maryland schools are dealing with triple-digit COVID-19 outbreaks. || COVID-19 updates | Maryland's latest numbers | Get tested | Vaccine Info ||. According to state data, Chesapeake High School, in Anne Arundel County, has the most positive cases. So far, the school's reported 122 cases among students and...
MARYLAND STATE
collegianonline.com

Partnership allows study abroad courses in Israel

BJU students from all majors can study in Jerusalem to earn credit toward their degrees due to a partnership the University finalized with Jerusalem University College this year. “Students who join this program will never be the same again as they return with a new appreciation of the text of...
EDUCATION
CBS Baltimore

UMD Baltimore Washington Medical Center Declares Hospital Disaster, Implements Crisis Standards

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — The University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center has declared a hospital disaster and is implementing Crisis Standards of Care (CSC) Protocols amid rapidly rising COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state. “We have reached a critical point in the pandemic. We have made this difficult decision after exhausting all other avenues to address issues that are challenging our operations,” said Neel Vibhakar,  UM BWMC Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer. “CSC is another step in the continuum of care critical to hospital pandemic surge plans.” This action will enable hospitals to care for the high volume of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
University of Rochester

Spring 2022 update: A message to students, faculty, and staff

Spring 2022 update: A message to students, faculty, and staff. As many of our students begin their winter break, we want to share preliminary plans and new requirements for the spring 2022 semester. We are encouraged by our experience this fall, but at the same time, we’re aware that the infection rates in Rochester and around the country—especially with the rapid emergence of omicron—could worsen before the start of the semester, requiring a next-level set of plans and responses.
ROCHESTER, NY
CBS Baltimore

University of Maryland Students Need To Show Negative COVID Test, Wear KN95 Masks To Class

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — When students return to the University of Maryland College Park campus for classes between Jan. 3 and 21, they will have to show a negative COVID-19 test before their first in-person class and will have to wear KN95 masks in class amid a surge in cases, according to an email from President Darryll J. Pines and Jennifer King Rice, senior vice president and provost. “These measures are subject to change, depending on evolving COVID-19 conditions. Decisions about potential additional measures in advance of the spring semester will be made in early January,” they wrote. Normal campus operations will continue throughout January, and staff members are expected to maintain their work schedules. Flexible work arrangements, including telework, may be implemented and some classes will be online to reduce the number of people on campus, according to the email. They also asked all students, staff and faculty to get their booster shot.    
COLLEGE PARK, MD
uticaphoenix.net

SUNY study abroad still on hold; hope remains for spring

AMHERST, N.Y. — ​Study abroad programs have been one of the many things put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic. As countries start to reopen, SUNY’s programs are still up in the air. “What’s happening here at the University at Buffalo isn’t necessarily unique to what’s...
AMHERST, NY
Daily Princetonian

Most study abroad programs canceled for spring 2022

Study abroad trips set to take place in Czechia, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom have all been canceled for spring 2022 due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, per an email obtained by The Daily Princetonian sent to students in those programs on Friday. Programs in...
PRINCETON, NJ
manhattan.edu

Ahmid Mohammed Murtada ’22 Earns Gilman Scholarship to Study Abroad

Murtada will travel to Venice, Italy, in the spring. Prior to coming to Manhattan College, Murtada served in the U.S. Army at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, where he was an automated logistical specialist and a human resources specialist. After an honorable discharge, Murtada came to the northwest Bronx, where he...
COLLEGES

