A Family Affair: How to navigate the holidays, opinionated relatives

A brief and definitely not extensive enough holiday survival guide. As finals season begins to wrap up (finally), the next season begins: heading home. Sure, for the first two days being home is lovely, it’s a sweet relief from living under the fluorescent lighting and having your eyeballs glued to your computer screen. That is, until it’s time for the family holiday dinner. Whether it’s your slightly odd uncle who is shocked that you haven’t gone to every one of his NYC recommendations from when he went once in the 1980s, or that one cousin who keeps bringing up her new engagement, it’s unclear if you will be able to survive with your sanity intact. So without further ado, here are the top ways to survive your family’s holiday season.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO