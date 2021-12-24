ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden tips for January

 2 days ago

• Remove leaves from coolseason grasses or mow with a mulching mower. (HLA-6420) • Continue mowing cool. • Continue mowing coolseason lawns on a regular basis. (HLA-6420) • Continue to control broadleaf weeds in wellestablished warm- or coolseason lawns with a postemergent broadleaf weed killer. (HLA-6421) Tree &...

Insider

How to grow and care for a poinsettia plant

Poinsettias are known as Christmas flowers for their red and green foliage. What look like bright red flower petals are actually modified leaves called bracts. Because poinsettias are native to Mexico, they prefer bright indirect light and slight humidity. Visit Insider's Home & Kitchen Reference library for more stories. As...
GARDENING
Apartment Therapy

We Found the Perfect Hassle-Free Way to Store Artificial Christmas Trees When the Holidays Are Over

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. The worst part of the holidays, in my humble opinion, is when they end. Christmas is my favorite holiday and a high point of the year for me, so I always dread the annual cheer comedown once the presents are unwrapped and it’s time to take the stockings down from the mantle. But worst yet is taking down the Christmas tree. Even if you’ve already invested in an artificial tree, it’s a time-consuming and laborious process that presents a real challenge for storage.
LIFESTYLE
cachevalleyfamilymagazine.com

How to Grow and Care for Amaryllis

An easygoing houseplant that will brighten the dark winter months. Mark Anderson, owner, Anderson’s Seed and Garden. It is nearly impossible to see an amaryllis in full bloom without admiring its huge flowers and bright colors. They can bloom for several weeks during the otherwise dreary winter months — usually just in time for the holidays. They don’t need much of your attention either: All you have to do is provide a little water and a warm, brightly lit spot, and they will become beautiful showstoppers in just a few weeks. Regularly, I hear from gardeners who received a bulb as a gift for the holidays, and they exclaim emphatically that it is the best gift they received all year. Hint: they make great gifts!
GARDENING
Family Handyman

How To Improve Garden Soil in Winter

Many gorgeous, low-maintenance gardens flourishing in spring owe plenty to the soil preparations done the previous winter. Here’s how to improve garden soil in winter. These tips will help you make the most of this less lush yet still important time of year. Grow Cover Crops. Winter cover crops...
GARDENING
Siskiyou Daily

Master gardeners: What to do about kale-eating critters

Q: My outdoor garden kale plants have small holes and bites in them. How can I find out what is eating my plants, and how can I better protect them?. A: There are two different kinds of reasons that your plants may be damaged:. Diseases such as bacterial pathogens or...
ANIMALS
marthastewart.com

Your Complete Guide to Fertilizing Roses for Vibrant, Beautiful Blooms

Roses are one of the most popular flowers in the world—the fragrant, multi-petaled beauties come in a variety of shades and sizes, making them perfect for just about any celebration or centerpiece arrangement. Despite their popularity, roses have a reputation for being hard to manage; they're heavy feeders, meaning they require a significant amount of nutrients and frequent fertilization. "The three main nutrients roses need from fertilizer are nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium," says Kristen Smith, plants coordinator and rose product manager at Star® Roses and Plants. She also notes that roses require a range of micronutrients, including iron, calcium, and magnesium. When given a fertilizer with the necessary elements, the flowering shrub is actually quite easy to care for and will produce big, beautiful blooms year after year.
GARDENING
Daily Register

Nancy Lambert: Christmas tree traditions; great recycling ideas

The following are special releases from Richard Hentschel, University of Illinois Extension Horticulture Educator. Decorating evergreen trees at Christmas is an old German custom that originated along the upper Rhine River. The Christmas tree was first brought to America by Hessian troops during the Revolutionary War. Another early account tells...
ENVIRONMENT
Insider

How to grow and care for a Christmas cactus houseplant

Unlike other succulents and cacti, the Christmas cactus is native to Brazil and prefers slight humidity. This succulent is named after the holiday season during which it blooms its magenta-colored flowers. Christmas cacti are quite hardy and can live for many decades with proper care. Visit Insider's Home & Kitchen...
GARDENING
BobVila

The Best Soil for Strawberries of 2021

Few fruits are quite as delectable—and desirable—as strawberries. Fortunately, these summertime favorites are relatively straightforward to grow, whether planted in a garden bed, a strawberry tower, or a container. Still, some home gardeners can’t seem to produce flavorful fruits, or their plants yield only a handful of berries. The secret to a sweeter, more bountiful harvest often starts with optimal soil.
GARDENING
Lifehacker

11 of the Best Christmas Plants That Aren't Poinsettias

There are certain things in this world whose appeal is mysterious: Jake Paul. Caesar salads without anchovies. Dubstep. The popularity of the poinsettias plant this time of year is nearly as mysterious—their bright red and green coloring makes them absolutely ideal for the holidays, which explains why they’re easily the most popular potted plant sold during the holidays, with about 30 million popping up in cheerful homes each year. On the other hand, that distinct coloring combined with the difficulty of keeping your finicky, fragile poinsettias alive also explains why about 29.9 million of those wind up in the trash by January.
GARDENING
ketr.org

Master Gardener Tips For Christmas Presents

Dr. John Mark Dempsey is an associate professor of radio-television at A&M-Commerce, part of the department of Literature and Languages. He works part-time as a news announcer-producer for the Texas State Network in Dallas. Dr. Dempsey was the first student to broadcast on KETR back in 1975 and was also the first person to broadcast Commerce Tigers football on the station (as a student.)
TEXAS STATE
sjnewsonline.com

Master Gardening tips for December include storage ideas to prevent potatoes from sprouting

PREVENTING Potatoes from Sprouting in Storage Home gardeners have had to rely on proper storage conditions (cool and moist) to prevent potatoes from sprouting. But sprouting will eventually occur even if the gardener does everything right. Research by Mary Jo Frazier, Nora Olsen and Gale Kleinkopf from the University of Idaho have found products that should help home gardeners. These researchers were looking for an organic method to control potato sprouts. They found essential oils from some herbs and spices to be effective sprout inhibitors. Specifically, they found that spearmint oil, peppermint oil and clove oil suppressed sprouting by physically damaging rapidly dividing cells in the sprout. Each of these products is so safe that the FDA has approved them for addition to food. Several application methods were considered though most were only suitable for commercial storage facilities. The only practical method for homeowners was one the researchers labeled a “low-tech” wick method. This was accomplished by placing a small piece of blotter paper saturated with spearmint or peppermint oil in a box with the potatoes. This method was not recommended for the clove oil. Though it was found that peppermint and spearmint oils were equally effective in suppressing sprouts, the peppermint oil was less likely to affect flavor of the potatoes. Reapplication at two- to three-week intervals will be needed for continued sprout suppression. Little to no residue was found on the potatoes from these products due to their high volatility. The first application should be done before sprouting occurs. Blotting paper is much more difficult to find than it was in the past and so you may want to substitute blank newsprint. However, if blotting paper is desired, try herbarium supply houses. Blotting paper is used to press plant specimens.
GARDENING
Santa Clarita Radio

4 Tips On How To Easily Improve Your Garden

Gardens can be extremely welcoming and nice to spend some time in, or they could be an eyesore that everyone tends to avoid. The outcome largely depends on how well your garden is put together and whether it is inviting and appealing to people or not. The following tips range from organization to installation tips, and they will help you start your journey of making your precious garden space more beautiful than you’ve ever previously thought possible. Using these tips, you will finally be able to invite friends and family to hang out in your garden for any gathering or occasion.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
theintelligencer.com

Gardening: 8 parting tips from longtime AP columnist Reich

Farewell, fellow gardener. After almost 30 years of sharing my gardening experience, expertise, and enthusiasm in columns for The Associated Press, I’ve decided to focus my time and energy in other directions. Thanks for joining me as, according to the seasons, I selected tomato varieties to grow, pruned ‘mums...
GARDENING
Pasadena Star-News

Here’s how much light your houseplants need to grow and stay healthy

“Grow in the Dark: How to Choose and Care for Low-Light Houseplants” by Lisa Eldred Steinkopf (and published by Cool Springs Press) is an excellent book for anyone who is thinking of growing houseplants or is already growing them but with limited success. In truth, virtually all plants we associate with growing indoors tolerate low light since they come from the tropical rain forest floor where a modicum of light trickles down through the trees flourishing overhead.
GARDENING

