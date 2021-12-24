ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creston, IA

Southwest Iowa man who argued self-defense guilty in brother’s death

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago
(Creston, AP) A Southwest Iowa man has been convicted of killing his brother whose body was found this summer in a rural field more than a week after he was reported missing. The Des Moines Register reports that jurors deliberated about four hours this week before finding 43-year-old Dustin Seley, of Creston, guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 58-year-old Timothy Fechter. An autopsy determined Fechter had been shot and bludgeoned in the head. Investigators searching Seley’s home found clothing with what appeared to be bloodstains, and two witnesses told investigators Seley had admitted to them he’d killed or “popped” his brother. The defense argued it was self-defense.

Western Iowa Today

Southwest Iowa Man dies in crash on I-80 ramp in Omaha

(Omaha, AP) A 54-year-old southwest Iowa man has died in a Christmas Eve accident after his motorcycle crashed in Omaha. Police say Jamie Richardson of Council Bluffs, Iowa, was exiting onto Interstate 80 around 3:20 p.m. Friday when the motorcycle left the on-ramp. Richardson was thrown from the motorcycle as it was traveling down an embankment. People who were passing by performed CPR until paramedics arrived. Richardson died later Friday while in surgery.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Attorney General Decides Fatal Police Shooting of Stalking Suspect Was Justified

(Iowa Falls, IA) The Iowa Attorney General’s Office has decided the fatal police shooting of a stalking suspect was justified. Iowa Falls police engaged Jared Risius two weeks ago after seeing him ram a woman’s S-U-V. The officers say Risius had a gun and he refused to comply with legal commands for him to drop his weapon. Iowa State Trooper Jeremy Schaffer fired the fatal shot when Risius got into the woman’s vehicle and appeared to try to drive away. The officers said they felt the suspect posed a risk to a nearby school and residential neighborhood.
IOWA FALLS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Woodbury County Man dies in Pottawattamie County Crash

(Minden) A Sioux City man died when his semi left the roadway on the eastbound Interstate 80 exit off-ramp to Interstate 880. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 3:36 p.m. on Thursday. Authorities identified the deceased driver as 63-year-old Donald Roller. According to the report, an eastbound...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Eastern Iowa Authorities Seek Teen Who Escaped Custody

(Waterloo, IA) — Authorities in eastern Iowa are searching for a teenager who was able to escape custody Monday. Seventeen-year-old Simon Gerson was being transported to the Northern Iowa Juvenile Detention Center at the time. He had been at the Polk County Courthouse for a hearing. Gerson faces charges of attempted murder, going armed with intention, willful injury causing serious injury, and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony. The report doesn’t say how he was able to get free in Waterloo.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Man Convicted of 2019 Des Moines Triple Murder in Retrial

(Des Moines, IA) — The man accused of killing a woman and her two children in Des Moines duplex in 2019 is facing a life prison sentence. A Polk County jury found Marvin Esquivel Lopez guilty of the first-degree murders of Rossibeth Flores Rodriguez, 11-year-old Grecia Daniela Alvarado Flores, and five-year-old Ever Jose Mejia Flores during a retrial. The judge declared a mistrial in the triple-murder case in April after the jury couldn’t reach a verdict in the fatal shootings of the two children. Esquivel-Lopez claimed in court that the mother killed her kids and he shot her in self-defense. He and the victims lived in the same duplex. The sentencing hearing for Esquivel-Lopez hasn’t been scheduled.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Muscatine Police Arrest Hit And Run Suspect

(Muscatine, IA) — Muscatine police have arrested an 18-year-old hit and run suspect. Police were called to the Muscatine High School a week ago for an accident at about 3:30 p-m. The driver involved left before officers arrived. Those officers were told that a person contracted by the school was trying to direct Rudy Rada when Rada accelerated his vehicle and hit the person. Rada has been charged with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, and driving without a valid driver’s license.
MUSCATINE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Two People Hurt in Crawford County Crash

(Denison) Two people suffered injuries in a head-on collision in Crawford County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 4:36 p.m. on Highway 59 and S Avenue. Authorities Identified the injured as 35-year-old Austin Wulf of Denison and 28-year old Beth Weber of Mapleton. According to State Police,...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Man Who Created First Blind School In Iowa Honored

(Vinton, IA) — The man who founded the first school in Iowa for blind students has been inducted into the Hall of Fame for Legends and Leaders of the Blindness Field. Steve Gettel, the superintendent of Iowa Educational Services for the Blind and Visually Impaired, says Samuel Bacon became blind from Scarlet Fever at the age of 11. While he was visiting friends in Keokuk in 1852, he agreed to begin teaching three students who were blind in a rented house. Later that year, with the backing of the legislature, Bacon opened the Asylum for the Blind in Iowa City. Bacon lobbied the legislature to pay for the construction of a permanent school for blind students, but he objected to the selection of a site in Vinton. Bacon left the state a year before the Iowa Institution for the Education of the Blind opened in Vinton in 1862. The institution closed in 2011.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Cass County Sheriff’s Report

(Atlantic) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports four arrests. Brimer Buliche, 47, of Atlantic, was arrested December 18th for OWI 2nd Offense. Buliche was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held until his later release on his own recognizance. Logan Russell, 22, of Atlantic,...
CASS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Ex-Webster County Correctional Officer Accused of Helping Prisoner Escape

(Fort Dodge, IA) — A now former employee of the Webster County Jail is accused of helping a prisoner escape on December 11th. Authorities began investigating the escape of 43-year-old Jordan Mefferd of Fort Dodge from the jail and his eventual return. Former correctional officer — 30-year-old Michelle Valenti of Fort Dodge — is charged with permitting a prisoner to escape, introducing contraband, introducing electric contraband, furnishing a controlled substance and sexual misconduct with offenders. Valenti is being held on a 22-thousand-dollar cash bond after making her first court appearance this (Tuesday) morning. Webster County Sheriff Luke Fleener said the investigation is continuing and any other employees that may have violated policies or protocols will be addressed accordingly along with criminal charges.
WEBSTER COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Harlan Police Report

(Harlan) The Harlan Police Department arrested Christy Lynn Horschar, 40, of Omaha, Nebraska, following a traffic stop on December 18th. Horschar was transported to the Shelby County Jail where she was charged with Prohibited Acts Penalties, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Failure to have a Valid Driver’s License.
HARLAN, IA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Western Iowa Today

Car crashes into Iowa home, causing fire that destroyed it

ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — An Ankeny woman has lost her home after a car crashed into the structure, causing a fire. KCCI-TV reports that police are still investigating how a car sped into the side of the townhome. The accident happened about 1 a.m. Monday. Jo Ellen Myers was asleep in her bedroom when the car exploded into her living room. She said she lost everything to the smoke and water damage. Now, Myers and her granddaughter are homeless, but she’s just happy they’re both OK. Police are still searching for the driver but found two juveniles who jumped from the vehicle and ran after the crash.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Creston woman arrested for Domestic Abuse Assault

(Creston) The Creston Police Department arrested Patricia Jean Young, 55, at 3:00 this morning at her residence for Domestic Abuse Assault 1st Causing Bodily Injury. Young was taken to the Union County Jail where she was transferred to the Clarke County Jail. Young was held on no bond until seen by the Magistrate.
CRESTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Public Celebration of Life Planned for Decorah High School Students Killed in Crash

(Decorah, IA) — The public is invited to a celebration of life Thursday night at Decorah High School for two students killed in a weekend crash. The Iowa State Patrol said a car driven by 18-year-old Dalton Hemesath went into the ditch and rolled three times Friday night in Winneshiek County. All five occupants were thrown from the vehicle. State troopers say Hemesath and 18-year-old Karter Einck died at the scene. Seventeen-year-olds Emmit Stemper and Brenden Hunter and 18-year-old David Kreitzer were airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries. Decorah Superintendent Mark Lane people in the community are supporting each other during this difficult time.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

2 Months As An Escapee Will Cost Waterloo Man 12 Months In Prison

(Cedar Rapids, IA) Two months of freedom after escaping from federal custody will cost a Waterloo man another 12 months in federal prison. Twenty-five-year-old Darnell Henderson was serving two-and-a-half years for being a felon in possession of a firearm when he skipped out at the Gerald Hinzman Center in Cedar Rapids earlier this year. He was caught again in late June. Henderson was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to escape from custody. A federal judge sentenced him to a year and a day during the hearing last week.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Board Concludes Iowa City Police Did Not Use Excessive Force Against Protesters

(Iowa City, IA) — The Community Police Review Board concludes Iowa City police did not use excessive force in dealing with protests last year. A crowd of about 500 marching toward the interstate was pepper-sprayed and tear-gassed. The review panel made its conclusion after reviewing an independent report that studied the protests in June of 2020. Iowa City Police had joined Iowa State Patrol officers in handling the protest. The review board determined excessive force was not used, but it did raise questions about specific police conduct around the use of tear gas and flashbangs during the protest.
IOWA CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

