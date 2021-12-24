Southwest Iowa man who argued self-defense guilty in brother’s death

(Vinton, IA) — The man who founded the first school in Iowa for blind students has been inducted into the Hall of Fame for Legends and Leaders of the Blindness Field. Steve Gettel, the superintendent of Iowa Educational Services for the Blind and Visually Impaired, says Samuel Bacon became blind from Scarlet Fever at the age of 11. While he was visiting friends in Keokuk in 1852, he agreed to begin teaching three students who were blind in a rented house. Later that year, with the backing of the legislature, Bacon opened the Asylum for the Blind in Iowa City. Bacon lobbied the legislature to pay for the construction of a permanent school for blind students, but he objected to the selection of a site in Vinton. Bacon left the state a year before the Iowa Institution for the Education of the Blind opened in Vinton in 1862. The institution closed in 2011.

