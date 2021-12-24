ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan Markle makes sweet nod to first outing with Prince Harry in Christmas card photo

By Saman Javed
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Eagle-eyed fans have spotted some subtle similarities between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s outfit choices in their latest family portrait and the first time the couple appeared together publicly.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a Christmas card with a photograph of their family on Thursday 23 December, marking the first public picture of their six-month-old daughter, Lilibet.

In the photograph, Harry is dressed in a denim shirt, with blue jeans that are ripped below the knee .

Their two-year-old son, Archie, sits on his lap in matching jeans with a white shirt.

Harry is seen smiling at baby Lili — who wears an all-white ensemble — as she is lifted in the air by Meghan, who wears a navy-blue jumper and jeans.

Longtime fans of the couple might remember Meghan and Harry’s first public appearance together at the Invictus Games in 2017.

Meghan arrived at the event wearing a white shirt, paired with ripped blue jeans.

Noting Meghan’s influence over Harry and Archie’s outfits, one Twitter user said: “Archie wearing his mum’s iconic outfit! Harry’s wearing ripped jeans! I just can’t. The family rockin’ mama’s fashion!”

Another wrote: “Harry wearing ripped jeans. Archie with Meghan’s curls, and Meghan over the moon about Lili.”

Alongside the release of the portrait, the couple sent the public well wishes over the festive season.

“Happy Holidays. This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a ‘Mama’ and a ‘Papa’, and Lili made us a family,” the couple wrote.

They also announced they have made donations to a number of organisations.

“As we look forward to 2022, we have made donations on your behalf to several organisations that honour and protect families – from those being relocated from Afghanistan, to American families in need of paid parental leave,” they said.

The Independent

The Independent

