I’ll never forget the first time I noticed the static wrinkle that runs straight across my forehead. I told myself I would get Botox for it one day. Fast forward to years later and guess what? I still haven't tried Botox, and the wrinkle is still there. Paying up to $500 every three months for injections isn't a commitment I’m ready make just yet, so bring on the at-home skincare tools! NuFace is one of those devices I'd seen everywhere (seriously, so many NuFace reviews) and on everyone's lists of at-home microcurrent faves, but as of a month ago, I had yet to try it myself.

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO