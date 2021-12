Whole house fans are relatively simple machines that can have a huge impact, both on your home temperature as well as your power bill. There are a few different types of whole house fans out there, but they all essentially work the same way: by pulling outside air into your home through open windows and doors, exhausting that air into your attic, and then pushing the hot attic air outside through vents in the roof. This not only creates a breeze throughout the home, but also cools the warm air in the attic, which helps lower the house temperature overall.

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO