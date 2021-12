While northern parts of KELOLAND were able to get a white Christmas, southern KELOLAND remained pretty quiet and even got in on some sunshine. We’ll stay pretty quiet as we go into the night, with some flurries hanging around the further north you go. Overnight lows fall into the teens across central and southern KELOLAND, while northern KELOLAND dips below zero for the first of several times in the extended forecast.

