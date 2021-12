The precombustion, oxyfuel combustion and post combustion capture are the major modes of capturing carbon. Precombustion capture includes separation of carbon emissions from reforming and gasification processes. For instance, in integrated gasification combined cycle (IGCC) facility, coal is reacted with steam to form syngas which powers gas turbine generator. The precombustion capture involves carbon capture before combustion in gas turbine. Pre combustion carbon capture technology is more efficient than other carbon capturing technologies, on account of high carbon capture volume from carbon emission, and is also widely implemented in industrial facilities. Moreover, ongoing research & development efforts to enhance solvents, sorbents and membrane-based carbon separation systems are driving the demand for carbon capture and storage units in the global carbon capture and storage market. Apart from pre combustion capture, post combustion and oxyfuel combustion also finds their ideal application in power generation and chemical sector. According to U.S. Energy Information and Administration (EIA), in the U.S., more than 60% of electricity generation was based on fossil fuels in 2020. Such high share of fossil fuel reliance for power generation has increased carbon emissions, subsequently driving the deployment of post combustion and oxyfuel combustion capture technologies and is projected to play vital role in reducing carbon emissions in the extended run.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO