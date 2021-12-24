ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla stops letting motorists play video games while driving

Car manufacturer Tesla has agreed to roll out an update to stop people playing games on the car's centre touch screen console, following pressure from safety regulators in the US. The Passenger Play feature currently lets anyone in the vehicle...

Tesla, after probe, deactivates video games in moving cars

Electric automaker Tesla will update its vehicle software to prevent drivers from playing video games on the console while the car is in motion, US traffic safety regulators said Thursday. "Following the opening of a preliminary evaluation of Tesla's 'Passenger Play,' Tesla informed the agency that it is changing the functionality of this feature," a spokesperson for the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in a statement emailed to AFP. "In a new software update, 'Passenger Play' will now be locked and unusable when the vehicle is in motion."
