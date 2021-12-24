ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Las Vegas, NV

Minor injuries reported after a multi-vehicle accident on Camino Al Norte; Trevor Spikes arrested (North Las Vegas, NV)

By Cindy Lee
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31bSpt_0dVGqyBf00

On Wednesday, a traffic accident on Camino Al Norte led to minor injuries while officers arrested 27-year-old Trevor Spikes for DUI.

As per the initial information, the multi-vehicle wreck took place at approximately 12:45 p.m. at the intersection with Ann Road. The early reports showed that a maroon Sedan crashed into a silver van from behind which then hit another Sedan.

The incident led to only minor injuries, but it is unknown how many victims in total were involved in the accident. Officers mentioned that Spikes was at four times the legal limit of alcohol and arrested him on suspicion of DUI. No other details are made available.

An investigation is ongoing.

December 24, 2021

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Nationwide Report

2 people hospitalized after a UTV crash in North Las Vegas parking lot (North Las Vegas, NV)

On Friday night, a man and a woman suffered injuries following a rollover crash involving a UTV in North Las Vegas. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the area of Bruce Street and Ann Road at about 8:56 p.m. after getting reports of a single-vehicle accident. The early reports showed that the driver of a UTV with three passengers failed to maintain control of the vehicle, leading to the crash.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Las Vegas, NV
City
Las Vegas, NV
North Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Accidents
North Las Vegas, NV
Accidents
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Nationwide Report

36-year-old Erik Hovind dead after a single-car crash in Rayne (Rayne, LA)

36-year-old Erik Hovind dead after a single-car crash in Rayne (Rayne, LA)Nationwide Report. 36-year-old Erik Hovind lost his life following a single-vehicle crash in Rayne. As per the initial information, the fatal car accident took place at about 3:16 p.m. on Hwy. 90 in Rayne. The early reports indicated that Erik Hovind, of Rayne, was driving a 2003 Lexus east on E. Texas Avenue [...]
RAYNE, LA
Nationwide Report

At least 1 person dead following a two-vehicle collision in Wilmington (Los Angeles, CA)

At least 1 person dead following a two-vehicle collision in Wilmington (Los Angeles, CA)Nationwide Report. A traffic accident in Wilmington left at least one person dead. As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle collision happened in the 1100 block of West Harry Bridges Boulevard. At least one person was killed in the crash. The preliminary reports suggested that one vehicle, driven by a man in his 40’s, was heading southbound on King Avenue [...]
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Traffic Accident#Camino Al Norte
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
Nationwide Report

A multi-vehicle accident took the life of a woman along Mountain Highway in Graham (Graham, WA)

A 22-year-old woman lost her life following a multi-vehicle wreck on Christmas Eve in Graham. As per the initial information, the fatal three-vehicle pile-up took place along State Route 702 and State Route 7 at about 7:18 p.m. The early reports showed that a man driving a Ford Ranger southbound on SR-7 disregarded a red light and crashed into the passenger side of a Chevrolet Lumina that was traveling westbound on State Route 702.
GRAHAM, WA
Nationwide Report

Officials identified 25-year-old Jose Vargas Valdez who died after a big rig crash on US 93 (Clark County, NV)

Authorities identified 25-year-old Jose Vargas Valdez as the man who lost his life following a traffic collision on US 93 earlier this month. The fatal two-vehicle accident took place at approximately 2:34 p.m. near mile marker 60, north of Apex on December 2. According to the investigation reports, a tractor-trailer and another vehicle were involved in the wreck.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

22K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy