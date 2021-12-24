Minor injuries reported after a multi-vehicle accident on Camino Al Norte; Trevor Spikes arrested (North Las Vegas, NV)

On Wednesday, a traffic accident on Camino Al Norte led to minor injuries while officers arrested 27-year-old Trevor Spikes for DUI.

As per the initial information, the multi-vehicle wreck took place at approximately 12:45 p.m. at the intersection with Ann Road. The early reports showed that a maroon Sedan crashed into a silver van from behind which then hit another Sedan.

The incident led to only minor injuries, but it is unknown how many victims in total were involved in the accident. Officers mentioned that Spikes was at four times the legal limit of alcohol and arrested him on suspicion of DUI. No other details are made available.

An investigation is ongoing.

