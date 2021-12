Lekoil Ltd - oil and gas exploration and production company with a focus on Nigeria and West Africa - Notes offer made by Lekoil Nigeria Ltd to buy shares at 1.9 pence cash each or exchange for Class B shares in Lekoil Nigeria. Lekoil Ltd holds a 40% interest in Lekoil Nigeria. Recommends shareholders do not accept offer and take no action, believing it "materially undervalues" company. Says offer values company at GBP10.2 million, which is "substantially less than value of the intercompany loans due to the company from the Lekoil Nigeria group". It adds: "The board believes that the offer also undervalues the value of the Otakikpo asset, especially given the current oil price."

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO