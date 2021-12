This week on “Table Forty,” Matt and Leslee Holliday share what Christmas means to them and engage in a discussion about a variety of faith-related topics. They talk about practical ways for Christians to share their story and their faith, especially with family or friends in situations where it might be awkward or uncomfortable. They also discuss how to have hard conversations about matters of faith, like identifying and addressing false teaching.

RELIGION ・ 5 DAYS AGO