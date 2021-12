Here are the top five crypto news over the past day presented to you by U.Today. Dogecoin creator and Elon Musk team up to criticize US government. The confrontation between Elon Musk and the U.S. government continues, and his friend Billy Markus, the creator of Dogecoin, has rushed in to rescue him. In his tweet, Markus expressed his disappointment with the way the government treats Musk, noting that the centibillionaire is still being criticized by some regulators like Sen. Warren despite paying the largest individual tax bill in the history of the country. The Dogecoin developer has also added that the media is being dishonest by calling inflation transitionary while the government prints an additional $2.5 trillion to boost the struggling economy.

