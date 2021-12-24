ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Thailand's Central retail group, Signa to buy Selfridges

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yWT9M_0dVGk9Tx00
Britain Thailand Selfridges A general view of the Selfridges department store in London, Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. Thailand's Central Group and Signa of Austria have confirmed plans to buy luxury British department store chain Selfridges. The deal, reportedly worth 4 billion pounds ($5.4 billion), adds to Central and Signa's collection of posh retailers that includes Rinascente in Italy, Illum in Denmark, Switzerland's Globus and The KaDeWe Group in Germany and Austria. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) (Alastair Grant)

BANGKOK — (AP) — Thailand’s Central Group and Austrian real estate group Signa said Friday they plan to buy luxury British department store chain Selfridges.

The deal, reportedly worth 4 billion pounds ($5.4 billion), adds to Central's collection of posh retailers that includes Rinascente in Italy, Illum in Denmark, Switzerland’s Globus and The KaDeWe Group in Germany.

Selfridges was founded in 1908 by Harry Gordon Selfridge and is controlled by the billionaire Weston family of Canada. The group owns 18 department stores including a historic property in London’s Oxford Street shopping district.

Central is the retail flagship of the Thai billionaire Chirathivat family. Selfridges is a nice trophy as it expands globally from its base in Thailand, where the retailing conglomerate owns many department stores and malls.

“We are looking forward to working with the management teams and the colleagues across Selfridges Group as we seek to create a world-leading luxury retail company," Tos Chirathivat, executive chairman and CEO of Central said in a statement.

Signa Holding was founded by Austrian real estate investor Rene Benko. In 2019 it joined with RFR Holding to buy New York City's iconic Chrysler Building.

W. Galen Weston acquired Selfridges in 2003. The company was offered for sale after he died in April.

His daughter, Alannah Weston, who is chairman of Selfridges Group, said the sale was the “successful realization of my father’s vision for an iconic group of beautiful, truly experiential, department stores."

The acquisition took months of negotiations and is subject to regulatory approvals.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Weston Family Inks Deal to Sell Selfridges Group

After weeks of speculation, Selfridges had confirmed its sale to Central Group and Signa Holdings. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Guardian

Selfridges sale one more chapter in luxury brand’s rollercoaster history

Selfridges’ new owners are taking control of a premium brand in a deal that will reunite the department store with its former boss. The Weston family, owners of Selfridges since 2003, have sold their European department stores to a Thai conglomerate, Central Retail group, and an Austrian property company, Signa Holding, which already jointly own upmarket department stores in Italy, Germany and Denmark through a division run by the former Selfridges head Vittorio Radice.
BUSINESS
BBC

Selfridges sold for £4bn to Thai-Austrian alliance

British luxury department store chain Selfridges is being sold to a Thai retailer and an Austrian property firm. The deal for the majority of Selfridges Group is worth around £4bn ($5.4bn), the BBC understands. Founded in 1908 by US retail magnate Harry Gordon Selfridge, the company is best known...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Online betting group Flutter to buy Italy's Sisal for $2.2 bln

DUBLIN, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Betfair and Poker Stars owner Flutter Entertainment (FLTRF.L) is to buy Italian gaming operator Sisal for 1.62 billion pounds ($2.16 billion) in a deal it said would more than double its share of the Italian online gaming market to around 20%. The Italian firm, which...
GAMBLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Central Group#Austrian#British#Illum#Globus#The Kadewe Group#Selfridges Group#Signa Holding#Rfr Holding#Chrysler Building
Time Out Global

In pictures: Hua Lamphong’s last weeks as Thailand’s central railway station

It has been 105 years since Hua Lamphong opened back in June 1916, establishing itself as one of the most historically and architecturally significant landmarks in Bangkok, not to mention Thailand’s central railway station. However, the arrival of Bang Sue Grand Station a few years back threatened the fate...
LIFESTYLE
industryglobalnews24.com

Thailand’s Boost for UHC Scheme

The Universal Health Coverage (UHC) scheme of the National Health Security Office of Thailand has added six more healthcare benefits to it. Associate Professor, Dr. Prasopsri Ungtavorn, is the chairwoman of the subcommittee of NHSO that was assigned the responsibility of making changes to the healthcare benefits of UHC. She said that the intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) drug was approved in the UHC scheme for treating children with ....
HEALTH
beincrypto.com

Thailand Central Bank to Enforce Crypto ‘Red Lines’ Despite Push for Tourism

The Bank of Thailand is growing increasingly wary of digital assets and plans to introduce new measures to curb activities for individuals and businesses alike in the name of consumer protection. Thailand’s central bank will release a consultation paper on the “Financial Landscape” in January 2022. The report will seek...
ECONOMY
Footwear News

Jerry Lorenzo’s Fear of God Opens First Retail Concept at Selfridges London

American luxury fashion label Fear of God has hopped the pond to open its first physical retail location at Selfridges’ Oxford Street flagship in London. This marks the Los Angeles-based menswear brand’s first brick-and-mortar retail concept globally. Located within the department store’s first-floor menswear department, the space was designed by Fear of God founder and designer Jerry Lorenzo, in partnership with Willo Perron of Perron-Roettinger. It incorporates the same spirit as Fear of God’s L.A. headquarters, keeping the distinctive shapes, pieces, warmth and tone. Custom mirror-finished stainless-steel racks and bladed shelving set against matte gray plaster walls and warm gray carpet serve...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Retail
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Switzerland
Country
Thailand
Country
Germany
Daily Mail

Hundreds of shoppers cram into Selfridges for Boxing Day sale but big stores including John Lewis, Marks & Spencer stay SHUT with Brits set to splash out £247 each online today - more than in the last TWO YEARS

Hundreds of shoppers crammed into a Selfridges store in London today as Britons across the nation descended upon the high streets in their droves to grab their Boxing Day bargains. Customers armed with umbrellas and wearing their winter jackets streamed through the fashion chain's store on Oxford Street as the...
RETAIL
AFP

Hong Kong retailers forge new path without mainland Chinese tourists

Three years of democracy protests followed by a pandemic have devastated Hong Kong retailers who had grown used to relying on cash from mainland Chinese tourists. The Hong Kong government's proposal of a daily quota, which is reported to be around 1,000, will not have a "significant impact" in boosting tourist spending back to pre-pandemic levels, Savills' Smith said.
RETAIL
Footwear News

These Are 6 Retail Stocks to Buy in 2022, According to Market Watchers

2021 was a whirlwind year for retail. Supply chain meltdowns, record high inflation, and staff shortages made it clear which brands could adapt and which ones would fall to the wayside. As 2021, comes to a close, uncertainty persists, especially with the most recent uptick COVID-19 cases across the U.S. Still, analysts and market watchers are hopeful for some brands to maintain their momentum. We reached out and asked them about where they see businesses heading in 2022 and what stocks they recommend watching out for. Below are their picks for the best stock buys in 2022. LULU — Lululemon Activewear was a major trend...
RETAIL
investing.com

Future Group Stocks Welcome CCI’s Order; Future Retail Rallies Almost 20%

Investing.com -- Shares of different Future Group companies have spurred on Monday, rallying up to 20% on Monday, after the national competition regulator Competition Commission of India (CCI) has suspended the US e-commerce major Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN )’s investment in Future Coupons (FCPL), thereby putting a standby on the Amazon-Future Group deal.
RETAIL
Deadline

New Film Fund Apax Capital Plans 10-Year, $1.7B Investment For Shooting In Italy; Big Chunk Set Aside For U.S. Producers

Apax Capital Group, a new film fund backed by the Italian government, an Italian insurer and a consortium of other investors, says it plans to spend €1.5 billion (about $1.7 billion) over 10 years on films shot and/or completed in Europe, primarily Italy. The venture is led by producer Yona Wiesenthal (Shtisel, Footnote, Beaufort, Allegiance, Google Baby), former CEO of the Israel Broadcast Authority and content chief at Israeli DBS platform YES; and by Augusto Pelliccia, Italian film financier and CEO of Augustus Group. They are investors in the fund along with studios, production facilities and film commissions in Italy, Spain...
MOVIES
WDEZ 101.9 FM

China’s Alibaba sets $100 billion target for Southeast Asian e-commerce division

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba has set a target for gross merchandise volume of $100 billion in gross merchandise volume (GMV), the total sum of purchasing transactions, for its Southeast Asian marketplace Lazada. The goal, which was shared with investors on Thursday and later in a public...
ECONOMY
industryglobalnews24.com

Thailand’s Healthcare Budget for 2023

On Thursday Thailand’s Minister of Public Health, Anutin Charnvirakul, headed a meeting to discuss the healthcare budget of the country for the year 2023. The ministry came up with a figure of 207 billion baht to add the testing and treatment of COVID-19 to the benefits of universal healthcare.
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Most Dangerous State For COVID-19

The COVID-19 virus has started another wave of infections in America–the fourth by most measures. It has been triggered, primarily,by the new Omicron variant, which currently accounts for three-quarters of the new cases in the U.S. Its spread outside this country has been extraordinary, overwhelming the U.K. accounting for a remarkable surge in London. The […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Scientist who warned the world of Omicron variant says China's 'Zero Covid' policy WON'T WORK against super-transmissible mutant strain as city of 13 million is locked down

The scientist who warned the world about the Omicron Covid-19 variant has told China its 'Zero Covid' police won't work against the super-transmissible mutant variant. The Chinese city of Xi'an's 13 million residents were ordered on Thursday into a draconian stay-at-home lockdown because of 250 cases. It means all households...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Girl, 18, whose Christmas and new year have been ruined as she's forced into isolation after attending Perth rave with Covid-positive backpacker says the huge party was 'worth it'

A UK backpacker who is isolating after attending the same rave as an unvaccinated French traveller has no regrets despite not being allowed out for Christmas. Jay Whitehill, 18, will be forced to spend the festive holiday and New Years Day alone after attending the rave at Perth Mess Hall on December 19.
WORLD
Seekingalpha.com

3 REITs That Yield A Whopping 9%

A few days ago I wrote on 3 REITs that were yielding at least 7%. To (almost) close out the year, I started a series about high-yielding REITs. The first article was “3 Lucky REITs That Yield 7%.” The second was “3 Crazy 8%-Yielding REITs We’re Buying Hand Over Fist.” Which brings us to the (probably) last installment in the series.
REAL ESTATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
82K+
Followers
79K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy