4-year-old girl in critical condition after a vehicle smashes into a retaining wall in Tacoma (Tacoma, WA)

On Thursday evening, a 4-year-old girl suffered critical injuries after the driver of the vehicle hit a retaining wall in Tacoma.

As per the initial information, officers actively responded to that area of Tacoma Avenue South near Wright Avenue at around 6:45 p.m. after getting reports of a single-vehicle crash. The preliminary investigation revealed that a driver crashed into a retaining wall, while a 4-year-old girl was in the front seat. The young girl, who was not in a car seat and was not buckled up, suffered life-threatening injuries.

She is fighting for her life in Mary Bridge Hospital. Officials suspect that the 19-year-old male driver was drunk at the time of the collision. The events that have led up to the accident remain unknown at this time. The driver was transported to a hospital and could face charges. No other details are immediately available.

The incident remains under investigation.

December 24, 2021

Source: komonews.com