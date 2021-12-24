A high-speed crash injured an 18-year-old man near Keyport (Keyport, WA)

On Thursday morning, an 18-year-old man suffered injuries following a traffic collision near Keyport.

As per the initial information, the two-vehicle accident was reported at 10:06 a.m. near Hawk Road. The early reports indicated the man’s Jeep Grand Cherokee collided with a UPS delivery truck on Highway 308. Due to the impact, the Jeep went into a ditch and ended up on its side.

On arrival, paramedics transported the 18-year-old man to St. Michael Medical Center in unknown condition. The UPS driver remained uninjured. Officers confirmed a citation to the Jeep driver for reckless driving, as he was traveling too fast for conditions. No other details are available.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

December 24, 2021

Source: Kitsap Sun