ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keyport, WA

A high-speed crash injured an 18-year-old man near Keyport (Keyport, WA)

By Cindy Lee
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F2ala_0dVGjwAk00

On Thursday morning, an 18-year-old man suffered injuries following a traffic collision near Keyport.

As per the initial information, the two-vehicle accident was reported at 10:06 a.m. near Hawk Road. The early reports indicated the man’s Jeep Grand Cherokee collided with a UPS delivery truck on Highway 308. Due to the impact, the Jeep went into a ditch and ended up on its side.

On arrival, paramedics transported the 18-year-old man to St. Michael Medical Center in unknown condition. The UPS driver remained uninjured. Officers confirmed a citation to the Jeep driver for reckless driving, as he was traveling too fast for conditions. No other details are available.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

December 24, 2021

Source: Kitsap Sun

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Nationwide Report

1 person hospitalized after an auto-pedestrian collision in Bellingham (Bellingham, WA)

On Friday, one person suffered injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Bellingham. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the area of W Bakerview Road east of Cordata Parkway at around 4:45 p.m. after getting reports of an auto-pedestrian accident. The early reports showed that one person sustained serious injuries in the crash.
BELLINGHAM, WA
Nationwide Report

4-year-old girl in critical condition after a vehicle smashes into a retaining wall in Tacoma (Tacoma, WA)

On Thursday evening, a 4-year-old girl suffered critical injuries after the driver of the vehicle hit a retaining wall in Tacoma. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to that area of Tacoma Avenue South near Wright Avenue at around 6:45 p.m. after getting reports of a single-vehicle crash. The preliminary investigation revealed that a driver crashed into a retaining wall, while a 4-year-old girl was in the front seat. The young girl, who was not in a car seat and was not buckled up, suffered life-threatening injuries.
TACOMA, WA
Nationwide Report

36-year-old Erik Hovind dead after a single-car crash in Rayne (Rayne, LA)

36-year-old Erik Hovind dead after a single-car crash in Rayne (Rayne, LA)Nationwide Report. 36-year-old Erik Hovind lost his life following a single-vehicle crash in Rayne. As per the initial information, the fatal car accident took place at about 3:16 p.m. on Hwy. 90 in Rayne. The early reports indicated that Erik Hovind, of Rayne, was driving a 2003 Lexus east on E. Texas Avenue [...]
RAYNE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Keyport, WA
Nationwide Report

A multi-vehicle accident took the life of a woman along Mountain Highway in Graham (Graham, WA)

A 22-year-old woman lost her life following a multi-vehicle wreck on Christmas Eve in Graham. As per the initial information, the fatal three-vehicle pile-up took place along State Route 702 and State Route 7 at about 7:18 p.m. The early reports showed that a man driving a Ford Ranger southbound on SR-7 disregarded a red light and crashed into the passenger side of a Chevrolet Lumina that was traveling westbound on State Route 702.
GRAHAM, WA
Nationwide Report

1 person injured after an auto-pedestrian accident in Hillyard (Spokane, WA)

On Thursday morning, a pedestrian suffered injuries after getting struck by a car in Hillyard. As per the initial information, the auto-pedestrian crash took place just north of the Hillyard Aquatic Center near N. Market and E. Central in northeast Spokane. The early reports showed that a vehicle hit a pedestrian for undetermined reasons. On arrival, emergency personnel rushed the pedestrian to the hospital in serious condition.
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reckless Driving#Traffic Accident#Wa#Jeep Grand Cherokee#Ups
Nationwide Report

Officials identified 46-year-old Scott Wood who died after a crash on Mile Hill Drive (Port Orchard, WA)

Authorities identified 46-year-old Scott Wood, from Port Orchard, as the man who lost his life following a traffic collision early Tuesday morning on Mile Hill Drive. The fatal two-vehicle accident took place on Mile Hill Drive a little before 12:30 a.m. According to the investigation reports, Wood was going eastbound when his vehicle crashed into another vehicle that was heading west and making a left turn into a gas station on Woods Road.
PORT ORCHARD, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Jeep
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Nationwide Report

2 people hospitalized after a UTV crash in North Las Vegas parking lot (North Las Vegas, NV)

On Friday night, a man and a woman suffered injuries following a rollover crash involving a UTV in North Las Vegas. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the area of Bruce Street and Ann Road at about 8:56 p.m. after getting reports of a single-vehicle accident. The early reports showed that the driver of a UTV with three passengers failed to maintain control of the vehicle, leading to the crash.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
Nationwide Report

Officials identified 25-year-old Jose Vargas Valdez who died after a big rig crash on US 93 (Clark County, NV)

Authorities identified 25-year-old Jose Vargas Valdez as the man who lost his life following a traffic collision on US 93 earlier this month. The fatal two-vehicle accident took place at approximately 2:34 p.m. near mile marker 60, north of Apex on December 2. According to the investigation reports, a tractor-trailer and another vehicle were involved in the wreck.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

22K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy