When Jeremy Turner decided to get into the Airbnb business in Texas, he knew he wanted to have some fun with it. He decided to turn his rental properties into nostalgic themed units celebrating the 1980s and ’90s. He lovingly refers to the rentals as “The Slater,” his ’90s space named after a character from the hit show “Saved by the Bell;” “The McFly” for his ’80s space named after Marty Mcfly from “Back to the Future;” and he even has a “Home Alone”-themed rental unit named “The Kevin.” Here’s a look at these uniquely themed spaces where you can crash for the night and take a trip down memory lane.

TEXAS STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO