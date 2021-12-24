ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Mercedes Fires Up Its 2022 F1 Engine For The Very First Time

Carscoops
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1 team has fired up the engine of its 2022 W13 race car for the very first time. Just like every F1 car launched since the 2014 season, the Mercedes W13 will be powered by a hybridized 1.6-liter turbocharged V6 but as the sport aims to reduce...

www.carscoops.com

Comments / 0

Related
Carscoops

Custom Shop Is Transforming The C8 Corvette Into A V12-Powered Cadillac Supercar

A U.S. tuning company by the name of Competition Carbon that appears to specialize in Corvettes and Lamborghinis plans to turn the current Chevrolet Corvette Stingray into the mid-engined Cadillac supercar that we never had. This wild custom creation will be unveiled at SEMA 2022 and consists of an intricate...
CARS
Robb Report

This Ferrari-Inspired 88-Foot Yacht Concept Has a Garage for Parking Your Prancing Horse

A superyacht inspired by a supercar is nothing new. In fact, earlier this year, Tecnomar and Lamborghini released a 63-footer replete with the Raging Bull’s DNA. But Lazzarini has just rolled out a concept that takes cues from Ferrari’s four-wheelers—and it’s worth taking notice of. Meet the GranTurismo Mediterranea, or GTM for short, a sporty new 88-footer that pays homage to the Prancing Horse’s fast touring cars. The hull is finished in what looks like a riff on Ferrari’s recognizable Rosso Corsa red, while the superstructure is crafted from light carbon fiber that is also favored by the automaker. It’s even...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ultra-Rare Pagani Huayra For Sale With $180,000 Option

It's been ten years since the Pagani Huayra debuted as the replacement for the legendary Zonda. Although the regular Huayra coupe has recently been discontinued, Pagani still sells limited-edition versions of the Huayra such as the Roadster BC and the track-focused Huayra R. Production of the original Huayra was limited...
BUYING CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lewis Hamilton
Motorious

Unrestored BMW In Rare Metallic Green Up for Auction

This is the perfect combination of exterior/interior styling and performance, and now it could be yours!. BMW is possibly one of the most instantly recognizable brands in Germany for its unique design language, high performance, and dedication to creating an excellent driving experience. With such machines on their side as the 335i, M3, and other astonishing BMW road racing legends, the brand has essentially cemented itself as the first love of car enthusiasts across the globe. This is made even better when you realize that there is an abundance of different BMW vehicles, making it easy for everyone to get exactly what they want in a car. These cars have it all, best exemplified by this great car, whether its speed, luxury, or style.
BUYING CARS
The Independent

Toto Wolff claims F1 chiefs’ ‘inconsistent’ decision-making led to controversies throughout 2021 season

Decision-making must improve from those in charge of Formula One, says Toto Wolff, if the off-track discussions and controversies from this year are not to be repeated in future.Much of the recently finished season was embroiled in recriminations, appeals and complaints, with drivers and team chiefs alike unsure of how or why certain rulings were handed out.The biggest and most obvious of those was of course in the finale at Abu Dhabi, where Max Verstappen won the race and the title in the final lap after Michael Masi’s decision to take the safety car away after unlapping only the cars...
MOTORSPORTS
theweeklydriver.com

2021 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S: Beautiful, Expensive Beast

Not too many years ago, the term “four-door sports car” rattled automotive purists. It’s now part of the accepted lexicon only to be replaced with the latest oddity, “supercar luxury family sports sedan.” A few abound including the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S. The addition to the German stalwart manufacturer...
RETAIL
Carscoops

Tuned Ford Mustang GT With 850 HP Tries To Take Down The Shelby GT500

The Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is an absolute beast of a car but there are a number of tuners out there that will take standard Mustang GT models and give them even more power than the GT500. Britain’s Clive Sutton is one of them. For Mustang GT owners in...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#F1 Engine#Vehicles#Formula 3#Instagram
Motor1.com

Bentley Coupe By Mulliner Expected To Be Company's Most Expensive Car Ever

Bentley through its Mulliner bespoke division is allegedly working on a second model after the Bacalar, the ultra-posh roofless model of which only 12 units will ever be made. According to a new report from Autocar, the upcoming two-door model will be less exclusive as the production run could be extended to 25 examples. Other differences between the two will be the adoption of a fixed roof and styling cues derived from the wild 2019 EXP 100 GT.
CARS
Top Speed

Kia Designer Brings The Ferrari F40 Into The Future

Ferrari launched the F40 back in 1987 as a successor for the 288 GTO. It was designed by Pininfarina and instantly became a huge success. Despite Ferrari’s wish to only build 400 units, high demand increased the production number to a total of 1,315 units, with 213 coming to the United States.
CARS
Motorious

Proud Porsche 911 Carrera Stuns At Auction

Your Porsche collection isn't complete without this Carrera. Porsche is one of Germany’s leading brands in the sports car section of the automotive world for their consistent history of winning races with little more than some excellent engineering and a lot of grit. Of course, this incredible attitude towards the pure competition and blood-curdling speed of racing has led the brand to produce some of the world’s fastest road racing champions. Vehicles such as 911 are particularly iconic within the automotive world. It combines the sheer raw driving experience and performance of a true-blooded race car with the luxury and interior design of a classic German grand tourer.
BUYING CARS
Carscoops

Travel Back To 1985 With This 6,200 Mile Ford Thunderbird

Collectors have embraced early Ford Thunderbirds, but later models haven’t enjoy the same amount of success. However, there’s a noteworthy one going up for auction next month as it’s a 1985 T-Bird with a mere 6,200 miles (9,978 km) on the odometer. Given the low mileage, it’s...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton urged not to retire and has ‘informed Mercedes of decision’

Lewis Hamilton’s future in Formula 1 remains a hot topic as we enter the off-season with the Briton yet to clarify whether he will return with Mercedes following a crushing loss in the title race to Max Verstappen.The Briton has gone off the radar since defeat at the thrilling Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, sparking speculation over whether he will return as teammate to new Mercedes driver George Russell. There is expectation that the seven-time world champion will be back, with Formula 1 chief Stefano Domenicali adamant Hamilton will “recharge the his batteries and come back with even more desire...
MOTORSPORTS
motor1.com

Aston Martin DBX faces Mercedes GLE 63 S in AMG-powered drag race

The Aston Martin DBX is the British marque's very first SUV. It also happens to be the first Aston to be made in the automaker's new facility in St. Athan, Wales in the UK. Powered by Mercedes-AMG's M177 4.0-litre V8, the crossover comes with a lot of oomph to go with that posh cabin.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Luxury Sedan Comparison: Genesis G90 Vs. Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Genesis has fully revealed its flagship G90 sedan, and it looks like a promising step up from the model it will replace. While the G90 was always a comfortable chariot, the new one is a far more desirable car to look at. That's something that matters in this segment, and no other full-size sedan exemplifies sophistication and status better than the Mercedes-Benz S-Class. Decades later, the S-Class remains the comfort and technology benchmark. If Audi and BMW have never truly surpassed the S-Class with their own offerings, does Genesis stand any chance? Let's find out.
HOME & GARDEN
CarBuzz.com

New Mercedes E-Class Will Be Very Different

Even though the Mercedes E-Class was given a facelift for the 2021 model year, work has already begun on a brand new model that will compete with the next-generation BMW 5 Series. Back in June, we caught Mercedes testing the all-new E-Class disguised as the pre-facelift model, and now Autocar has learned new details about the redesigned luxury sedan.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2021 Porsche Panamera GTS First Test: One Hell of a Big Bang

The Porsche Panamera GTS has long been the best-balanced four-door sports car in the German carmaker's lineup. Sleek, fast, great to drive, and relatively affordable, the Panamera GTS was the easy enthusiast's choice if you were in the market for a family-friendly Porsche performance car. But with the introduction of the electric Porsche Taycan sedan in 2020, the Panamera was no longer the only game in town when it came to family fastbacks. The updated for 2021 Porsche Panamera GTS rights the ship somewhat, but the question remains—is it still the sweet spot in Porsche's sedan lineup?
CARS
Carscoops

This Ford V8-Powered Race Car Is Masquerading As An Old Mercedes-Benz

Getting into the world of motorsport can be a costly and time consuming endeavor but if you want to go racing a budget, we have found just the car for you. This hillclimber and track car was purpose built by SHP Motorsports in the UK and is eligible to compete in various different British racing series. Making it really stand out is the Mercedes-Benz bodywork.
CARS
Carscoops

The 2005 Avanti Is A Forgotten Mustang-Based Convertible That Could Be Yours

Back in the early 2000s, retro design was in, and practically all major American manufacturers were using it on their cars. Some of the products of this trend included the Ford Mustang, the Chevy Camaro, the Dodge Challenger, and the infamous Chrysler PT Cruiser. However, one that many might not know of is the Avanti.
BUYING CARS
MotorAuthority

Porsche Vision GT, Bugatti Sur Mesure, Nissan Z GT500: This Week's Top Photos

Porsche this week became the latest automaker to unveil a Vision Gran Turismo concept. Porsche's concept is an electric sports car, and while it isn't bound for production it may provide clues toward the design of the automaker's future lineup. Another sports car in the headlines this week was the...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy