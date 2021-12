Lockdown must be avoided, an Oxford professor has warned, as he said “it’s becoming clearer all that ministers see is the worst-case scenario”. Prof Carl Heneghan, the director of the Centre for Evidence-Based Medicine at the University of Oxford, warned that the country was in “deep, deep trouble” if it entered into “annual winter lockdowns”, adding that “this is as good as it gets when you consider the predictable rise in winter pathogens at this time of the year”.

