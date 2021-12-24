Writing Contest: Fiction

Even in the year of our lord 2022—and I, too, cannot believe we're fast approaching 2022—much of what we consider literary canon is dominated by men. Per the VIDA Count, a nonprofit organization that tracks diversity in the literary landscape, the overwhelming majority of literary publications mostly highlighted books by men in 2019 (the last year for which we have data). And per Nielson in collaboration with The Guardian, men are "disproportionately unlikely even to open a book by a woman." Which brings me to this: We need to be talking about books by women, not just to close the literary gender gap, but also because so very many books by women are so damn good. So, let's start with this: a round-up of the best fiction by women and non-binary authors coming in 2022, just in case you needed something to look forward to. (And, let's face it, who among us doesn't?)

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 10 DAYS AGO