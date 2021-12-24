ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ATV Collides With Ambulance In Southern Minnesota

By Kim David
 2 days ago
Minnesota Lake, MN (KROC AM News) - The driver of an ATV was taken to the hospital by ambulance after being involved in a traffic crash in southern Minnesota Thursday. The State Patrol says he collided with an...

AM 1390 KRFO

Man Killed X-Mas Eve When Vehicle Fell Thru Ice on Lake Bemidji

Bemidji, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in northern Minnesota are reporting a Christmas Eve tragedy that occurred in the Mississippi River near Bemidji State University. The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office says deputies, Bemidji Police, and Bemidji firefighters responded around 5:30 Friday evening to a report of a vehicle that had gone through the ice on Lake Bemidji. When they arrived, they found a woman who had managed to escape from the vehicle and get out of the water. A Bemidji firefighter wearing special cold water rescue gear then pulled a man out of the vehicle with assistance from deputies at the scene.
BEMIDJI, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Deadly Crash in East-Central Minnesota

Harris, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in east-central Minnesota have identified the victim of a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon. The Chisago County Sheriff's Office says 57-year-old Brenda Hanson of Harris was a passenger in one of the two vehicles that collided on a rural road just west of Harris around 4 PM. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Elderly Man Killed When Struck by Wright County Squad Car

St. Michael, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a law enforcement vehicle in a far northwestern Twin Cities suburb Minnesota. The preliminary report on the fatal incident indicates Wright County Deputy Dustin Hatzenbeller was responding to a medical emergency at a residence in St. Michael Thursday evening around 7:20 PM when his squad car struck a pedestrian standing in the driveway.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

At Least Two Dead In Northern Minnesota Fire

Bemidji, MN (KROC AM News) - A tragedy is unfolding in northern Minnesota. The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office says a fire was reported around 10:45 am Thursday at a residence in Liberty Township, which is north of Bemidji. The sheriff’s office says 45 firefighters from surrounding towns responded.
AM 1390 KRFO

Two of Minnesota’s Coziest Towns are in Southeast Minnesota

Wintertime is a time that we all want to feel cozy in Minnesota. There are all sorts of ways to stay warm and cozy but there are whole towns around Minnesota, including in southeast Minnesota, that are considered to be the coziest in the state. There are two on this list of nine, made by Only in Your State, that are right here in southeast Minnesota. There are also two that are close to southeast Minnesota that are in the top nine.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Carbon Monoxide Listed As Killer Of Minnesota Family

Moorhead, MN (KROC AM News) - The suspicions of many in the Moorhead, Minnesota community were correct. The Moorhead Police Dept. Wednesday released more information about the seven family members who were found dead in their home last Saturday. The MPD says results of blood tests “listed a lethal level...
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Two Men Hit By Semi-Truck In Northwest Minnesota

Alexandria, MN (KROC AM News) - It was a very close call for two men who stopped to change a tire Monday in northwest Minnesota. They were hit by a semi-truck. The Minnesota State Patrol says the accident happened around 2:30 pm on westbound I-94 near Alexandria. According to the...
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

La Nina Winter Could Bring More Cold and Snow to Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- As we close out the month of December, an assistant climatologist with the University of Minnesota says it was a wild month with both winter-like weather and summer-like storms. Pete Boulay says it's been a December unlike any other... We had bouts of winter and bouts of extraordinary...
AM 1390 KRFO

Man Killed by Austin Police After More Than 24-Hour Standoff

Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - There was a fatal officer-involved shooting in Austin last night. A news release from Austin Police Chief David McKichan says the deadly shooting occurred during a confrontation at a Kwik Trip convenience store shortly after 9:30 PM following a more than 24-hour long standoff at a nearby apartment complex. McKichan says the man was armed with a knife, and at one point, one of the officers fired their gun and shot the man. Despite efforts to render medical assistance, the man died at the scene.
AUSTIN, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Four More Tornadoes Confirmed in Southeastern Minnesota

La Crosse, MN (KROC-AM News) - Prior to last Wednesday, there had never been a tornado in Minnesota's recorded history during the month of December. As of today, the National Weather Service has confirmed 13 tornadoes from the historic Derecho storm that raced across the state Wednesday evening. Four tornadoes...
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Iowa Dog Saved Family From Carbon Monoxide

Dogs are truly man's best friend. This is just another shining example of how our furry friends can bring so much to our lives. According to KWWL, the Harberts in Ankeny, Iowa have their dog Roxy to thank for why they are alive today. Brad Harbert told reporters that Roxy, who is usually a "mild-mannered" dog was acting differently on the night of December 13. He said she was "active" and that she was jumping up and down on the bed. Then the carbon monoxide detector in the house went off. Harbert immediately jumped out of bed while Roxy went straight to Harbert's son's bedroom door and started scratching at it. Harbert gathered his family (that includes Roxy) and got out of the home safely.
IOWA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

The ‘Little Yellowstone of Minnesota’ is Just Two Hours Away from Rochester

Have you ever heard of 'the Little Yellowstone of Minnesota?' It's a park that is often called by that name, and it's just a little over two hours away from Rochester. My wife and I took a trip to the real Yellowstone National Park (the one in Wyoming and Montana) back in October and were stunned by the scenic beauty and natural features of America's very first national park. So when I stumbled on this story about a park called the 'Little Yellowstone of Minnesota' it caught my attention.
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota Has Lost Firefighter Captain Lange to COVID 19

As Covid surges on and continues to take the lives of people we love across the country and here at home, it has now taken our first Minnesota Firefighter. The Upsala Fire Captain is one of our first firefighters to have fallen to the Virus since the beginning of the pandemic.
AM 1390 KRFO

Rochester Man Attacked and Knocked Unconscious

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester police are investigating an assault that apparently left the victim unconscious with an injury to his lower jaw. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says the incident was reported just before 6 PM on Friday and actually occurred around 7 AM the same day. The victim, a 23-year-old man, told investigators his assailants were three white males who approached him from behind while he was walking along Valleyhigh Drive Northwest near the Post Office and knocked him unconscious.
ROCHESTER, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Faribault, MN
