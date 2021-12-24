ATV Collides With Ambulance In Southern Minnesota

Dogs are truly man's best friend. This is just another shining example of how our furry friends can bring so much to our lives. According to KWWL, the Harberts in Ankeny, Iowa have their dog Roxy to thank for why they are alive today. Brad Harbert told reporters that Roxy, who is usually a "mild-mannered" dog was acting differently on the night of December 13. He said she was "active" and that she was jumping up and down on the bed. Then the carbon monoxide detector in the house went off. Harbert immediately jumped out of bed while Roxy went straight to Harbert's son's bedroom door and started scratching at it. Harbert gathered his family (that includes Roxy) and got out of the home safely.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO