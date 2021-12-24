ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Qivation TiO2 Wireless Charging Pad offers 24/7 air purification with an LED lamp

By Genevieve Healey
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Use one gadget that can perform four tasks: the Qivation TiO2 Wireless Charging Pad. Not only does it wirelessly charge your smartphone, but it also disinfects and purifies it. Using Qivation cutting-edge technology, this stylish gadget is a wireless charger, table lamp, mobile stand, and disinfecting device. Place any small personal...

dallassun.com

Robot company will pay $200,000 for human faces for use on robots

Tech company Promobot is looking for actual people to lend their faces for the newest group of robots, and is willing to pay US$200,000 for the rights to these faces. Promobot said it is hunting for "kind and friendly" faces, but is open to applications from people of all races and genders over the age of 25.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Researchers develop tiny camera the size of a grain of salt - and it could turn your phone into one big camera

Researchers have created an ultracompact camera the size of a grain of salt capable of producing pictures on par with lenses hundreds of thousands of times larger than it.Engineers from Princeton University and the University of Washington say that the camera can produce full-colour images that could be used in collaboration with medical robots to diagnose and treat diseases.Traditional cameras use curved glass or plastic to bend light rays, this new camera uses ‘metasurface’ technology which is produced like a computer chip. The metasurface of this particular camera has 1.6 million cylindrical posts – each approximately the size of a...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Amazon sale slashes Fire tablets to just $34.99

The best-selling Fire tablets make fantastic Christmas gift ideas, and luckily for you, Amazon's latest sale is offering fantastic Fire tablet deals with prices starting at just $34.99. Amazon's Fire tablets allow you to watch all your favorite movies and TV shows from apps like Netflix, Hulu, and more, or...
TV SHOWS
Interesting Engineering

9 Solar-Powered Gadgets That Will Spoil You With Renewable Energy

It is inevitable for us to get help from our electronic devices for a more productive and efficient day. The more devices we use, the more energy we consume, which means it is a necessity to surround ourselves with solar-powered devices to save energy and protect the environment as much as we can. Solar power is great for the environment; it is cost-effective and can enhance your fun for you and your family whenever you have the sunshine around. You might not be ready to power your house with solar power yet, but there are other ways you can use the benefits of sunshine throughout your day.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Cheap TV deals from Amazon starting at just $119.99

If you're looking to pick up a cheap TV deal before the holidays, Amazon has you covered with a slew of Fire TVs from brands like Insignia and Toshiba, starting at just $119. While Amazon's TV deals won't ship in time for Christmas, today's offers are the lowest prices we've ever seen, and some discounts beat what we saw during Black Friday.
TV SHOWS
TrendHunter.com

Plastic-Free Light Bulbs

'Tekna,' the Belgium-based lighting and illumination company, has released the 'Lúmmi,' a plastic-free light bulb. Citing this bulb as a world-first in plastic-free bulbs, the Lúmmi boasts an e27 socket, meaning it can fit in some of the most common lighting fixtures in the world. This bulb provides a warm, homely glow to any room it is added in. The bulb features added filaments to provide a 2200k color scheme, which is a warm amber.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Walmart Is Selling Eufy Smart Robot Vacuums for Just $99 for a Limited Time

It’s not often we find a top-rated robot vacuum for sale under $100, but when we do come across one, we take a closer look. Usually, it’s a brand you’ve never heard of, or worse yet, a model that’s several generations old and uses outdated tech. Fortunately, this isn’t one of them. In advance of the Christmas holiday, Walmart is offering a killer deal on the Eufy RoboVac 25C. This deal isn’t just good, it’s probably the best deal we’ve ever seen on a smart robot vacuum. Right now, the Eufy RoboVac 25C is discounted by 60% for total savings of $150,...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

10 deals you can’t miss on Saturday: COVID-19 rapid tests, AirPods, $90 Nest, more

Merry Christmas everyone! For anyone who celebrates it, Christmas is generally a pretty joyous day. For us, however, it’s bittersweet. That’s because all the awesome holiday deals we’ve been taking advantage of are now done. That’s okay though, because it just makes room for even more amazing deals! Amazon and other top retailers still have so many fantastic deals through the end of the year. And on Saturday, we’ve rounded up 10 of our favorites. The list includes AirPods Pro with a massive $70 discount, the newest Nest Thermostat at the lowest price of all time, and more. On top of all that,...
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Gamer-Targeted LED Lamps

'Razer,' the Singapore-based company famous for its gaming peripherals, has teamed up with 'Yeelight' to launch a Razer lamp. The 'Yeelight x Razer LED Smart Lamp D2' is a small connected lamp perfect for the top of a desk or shelf. This lamp features Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity to allow it to sync with other Razer devices.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Bellroy Classic Backpack Premium Edition has a signature leather upgrade for durability

Upgrade your everyday carry to the Bellroy Classic Backpack Premium Edition. Featuring specially developed leather, this Bellroy bag is much softer and more robust with extra body to hold its shape. Moreover, the Bellroy Classic Backpack Premium Edition boasts leather panels, striking internal linings, and contrast webbing to elevate the overall look. But it doesn’t just look the part, it’s functional, too. Thanks to a 20-liter volume, it can hold your spare clothes, accessories, and even a laptop up to 16 inches. In fact, the front pocket and internal mesh zip pocket provide convenient storage for your valuables. All the while, the water-resistant top storage area is ideal for holding your phone and keys. Finally, the padded back system, quick-grab handle, and comfortable shoulder straps make this perfect for all-day wear.
Gadget Flow

SUBTECH DRYPACK 38L Tactical Backpack retracts from 38 liters to 8 liters in seconds

Get a military-grade tactical backpack. The SUBTECH DRYPACK 38L is built for adventures and everyday use. It can retract from 38 liters to 8 liters in a matter of seconds. It suits your daily commute to work, the gym, or school. Furthermore, made of extremely durable and waterproof TPU 600D fabric, cobra buckles, aircraft-grade 7075 aluminum buckles, it withstands professional wear and tear year after year. The pack has an ergonomic fit to sit comfortably on your back when heavily packed during long hikes, no matter your size or body shape. Designed with 4 main compartments, this tactical backpack also has 12 smart internal pockets that make it great for travel. You’ll stay organized, and it has a carry-on-approved size so it can go with you on the plane. Finally, SUBTECH offers a lifetime warranty and a Renewed program that lets you trade in your bag in the future.
Gadget Flow

Nimble APOLLO Series wireless pads provide up to 30 watts of power and charge 2 devices

Crafted with recycled silicone and alloy, the Nimble APOLLO Series wireless pads are an eco-friendly purchase to use in your home or in-office workplace. With 2 products available—APOLLO Wireless Pad and APOLLO Duo Wireless Pad—you have a choice to suit your space. In particular, the APOLLO Wireless Pad offers up to 15 watts of power. Your purchase also includes a 2-meter cable, and the charger is compatible with phone cases up to 3 mm. Alternatively, the APOLLO Duo Wireless Pad powers up to 2 devices simultaneously. In total, it offers up to 30 watts of power and includes an easy magnetic alignment with iPhone 12 Series. Overall, both chargers are compatible with iPhones, AirPods 2nd Gen, AirPods Pro, and Android devices. They also make powering your gadgets more convenient.
ELECTRONICS
Click2Houston.com

Charge 3 Apple devices on this magnetic wireless charger and save $29

There’s nothing worse than getting ready to go to bed and having to find somewhere to charge all of your wireless devices. You’re tired and your brain is tired and the last thing that you want to do is shuffle around the house looking for an empty outlet or untangle all of your charging cords. That’s why having a wireless charging station in your home or office is a necessity these days.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Monty compost monitoring device tracks your compost’s temperature, humidity, and VOC

Make your backyard compost bin a whole lot smarter with the Monty compost monitoring device. Syncing to the mobile app, it provides everything you need to know about your compost’s health. This includes temperature, humidity, and VOC for healthier matter. Monty completely transforms the way you compost your organic waste, thanks to the environmental condition sensors. Moreover, this compost monitoring device uses a Bluetooth connection to connect to any enabled smartphone, and it’s battery-powered for ease of use. Best of all, the app lets you assess your compost’s health and how to make improvements. Finally, the app includes a database of 100+ organic material nutrient profiles. So you can keep track of all your waste that ends up in your compost.
ENVIRONMENT
Gadget Flow

LG StanbyME battery-powered TV includes a height-adjustable stand you can move around

Watch TV anywhere—in the bath, in the corner of a room, and more—with the LG StanbyME battery-powered TV. Without any cords to restrict you and a wheelable, height-adjustable stand, you can watch content for up to 3 hours in a location of your choosing. It’s the solution to TV freedom! The LG StanbyME, which has a 27-inch screen, features a touchscreen interface. So you can stream material from Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, and more. It even supports smartphone mirroring. Moreover, this battery-powered TV can help you work more productively at home by mirroring your laptop’s content onto a bigger screen, thanks to the USB and HDMI connections. Or transform it into a learning screen to study wherever you choose. And, since the stand is height adjustable, you can customize it to suit your environment and height. Finally, it includes 2 screen modes: horizontal and landscape.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

25W wireless charging for the Galaxy S22 was fake (updated)

Update: we regret to inform you that we, like several other more well-known publications, have been misled as to to Samsung's new FCC wireless charger filing. In fact, nowhere does it actually say in the filing that the charger supports 25W. The mistake was born by mistakenly putting together the 9V, and 2.77A that appear on the label, and coming up with the equal of 25W. However, rather than revealing the charging capacity, this 25W is merely the power consumption rate of the charger. We're sorry about the confusion!
CELL PHONES
Gadget Flow

Reencle at-home composter naturally composts up to 2 lbs of food waste in 24 hours

Dispose of your food waste the natural way using the Reencle at-home composter. This handy gadget effectively composts up to 2 pounds of food waste every 24 hours. And it returns 90% of it back to nature! Using organic additives, it devours your food waste totally naturally, and its 3-tier filter system controls the odor and moisture. All you have to do is pour the organic additive mix in and then add water. It’s as simple as that to turn your food scraps into compost the next day. You won’t smell anything coming from the Reencle, thanks to the additives that remove and release odors through the built-in exhaust filters. Plus, the carbon filter absorbs any lingering smells. Give back to nature with this device.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

This MagSafe battery pack on Amazon costs so much less than Apple’s

Apple released its new MagSafe Battery Pack last month for the iPhone 12 series. It’s so cool! It attaches to any of Apple’s iPhone 12 models using the nifty magnetic MagSafe system. Slap it on anytime you need a quick charge, and then pop it back off when you’re good to go! The Apple MagSafe Battery Pack is cool indeed. But it suffers from the same problem that affects so many other Apple accessories. You guessed it: this option is very expensive. $99 is a lot to spend on any smartphone accessory, let alone one with a capacity of 2920...
ELECTRONICS
