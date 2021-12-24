ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yeelight x Razer LED Smart Lamp D2 offers 2 distinct modes great for home and gaming

By Genevieve Healey
 2 days ago
Light up your office, gaming setup, or bedroom with the Yeelight x Razer LED Smart Lamp D2. Offering two distinct lighting modes, it’s great for any needs. In fact, you can use it as a soft white light that you can adjust for brightness or warm or cool color temperature. Or...

'Razer,' the Singapore-based company famous for its gaming peripherals, has teamed up with 'Yeelight' to launch a Razer lamp. The 'Yeelight x Razer LED Smart Lamp D2' is a small connected lamp perfect for the top of a desk or shelf. This lamp features Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity to allow it to sync with other Razer devices.
