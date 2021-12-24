ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

By Syndicated Content
101 WIXX
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Millions of Americans carried on warily with holiday travel plans as the Omicron variant drove a surge in COVID-19 cases across the world, while a Japanese health ministry panel recommended approval of Merck & Co’s antiviral pill. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. * Eikon users, see COVID-19:...

wixx.com

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

Biden Imposes New US Coronavirus Travel Restrictions

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday imposed stricter coronavirus testing requirements for international travelers entering the country. He also laid out a plan to fight the advance of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States over the coming winter months. Each international traveler will be required to have...
TRAVEL
theeastcountygazette.com

30 Times More Deadlier ‘Omicron’ New Coronavirus Variant Has the World Freaking Out

In South Africa, a new coronavirus variant was discovered that appears to be extremely contagious and has a “unusual constellation” of mutations that could challenge the effectiveness of currently available vaccines. Global health authorities are scrambling to collect information on this new coronavirus variant. Global markets have been rocked by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

Germany Orders All Unvaccinated People Into New Winter Lockdown

Vaccine holdouts in Germany have been ordered into a new nationwide lockdown that will see them banned from entering all restaurants, bars, cinemas, gyms, concerts, and non-essential shops—including the nation’s traditional Christmas markets. The special measures for unvaccinated people were already in force in several German regions, but, on Thursday, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that they will be extended to apply to the entire nation. “Culture and leisure nationwide will be open only to those who have been vaccinated or recovered,” Merkel said. “We have understood that the situation is very serious and that we want to take further measures in addition to those already taken.” According to Reuters, almost 69 percent of the German population is fully vaccinated, but virologists have blamed an intense new fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic on the unvaccinated. On Thursday, Germany recorded more than 73,000 new COVID infections and 388 deaths.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Europe#Factbox Latest#Reuters#Americans#Omicron#Japanese#Merck Co#Eikon#Macrovitals#Tass#Asia Pacific#Himalayan#Indian#Americas#United Airlines#Delta Air Lines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Thailand
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Country
France
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Social Security
Country
Japan
Country
South Africa
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Mail

Scientist who warned the world of Omicron variant says China's 'Zero Covid' policy WON'T WORK against super-transmissible mutant strain as city of 13 million is locked down

The scientist who warned the world about the Omicron Covid-19 variant has told China its 'Zero Covid' police won't work against the super-transmissible mutant variant. The Chinese city of Xi'an's 13 million residents were ordered on Thursday into a draconian stay-at-home lockdown because of 250 cases. It means all households...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

Omicron update today: Variant now in 30 states, symptoms, vaccine and booster protection

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. As the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus spreads across the US, scientists are piecing together a picture of how easily the virus can pass from one person to another and evade protection provided by the primary vaccine doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Fauci pushes for universal coronavirus vaccine

The scientific quest for a universal coronavirus vaccine received a boost Wednesday, as three top federal researchers, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, outlined a path to develop new vaccines that could tackle a variety of ailments including Covid-19, some common colds and future viruses. Writing in the New England Journal of...
PHARMACEUTICALS
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Here’s who is banning travel to the U.S. due to COVID

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli ministers on Monday agreed to ban travel to the United States, Canada and eight other countries amid the rapid, global spread of the omicron variant. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s office announced the decision following a Cabinet vote. The rare move to red-list the U.S. comes amid rising coronavirus infections in Israel […]
TRAVEL
NBC News

Covid omicron spread hasn't stopped domestic travel. Yet some foreigners are banned.

The raging Covid storm, whose toll may exponentially worsen as the ultracontagious omicron variant fully takes hold in the coming weeks, has seemed to do little to scuttle holiday travel plans. As of last week, AAA still expected 109 million Americans to travel between Thursday and the Sunday after New Year’s, a figure that is more than 90 percent of the prepandemic levels recorded in 2019.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy