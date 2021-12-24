ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seeking ‘peace of mind’, Lisbonites rush for COVID-19 tests before Christmas

Cover picture for the articleLISBON (Reuters) – Vitor Chitas started queuing at 6 a.m. on Christmas Eve for a COVID-19 test before meeting up with loved ones later on Friday amid a fresh surge in infections in Portugal. The 66-year-old was at the front of a long queue that snaked around Lisbon’s...

CBS Sacramento

Half-Mile Line Of Cars Greets People Seeking Christmas COVID Test At Cal Expo

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — If you think stores were crowded two days before Christmas, you should have seen the line of cars at Cal Expo. These weren’t last-minute shoppers, but people wanting a COVID-19 test before Christmas. The Cal Expo site offered no-cost PCR and antigen tests in a cavernous livestock building with no appointment necessary. At 10:30 a.m. a half-mile line of cars reached all the way out onto Exposition Boulevard. Cal Expo police were busy setting up traffic cones in the racetrack parking lot in an effort to prevent vehicles from blocking the busy intersection outside Gate D. People arriving mid-morning waited nearly two hours to get their test. A Cal Expo security guard said he hadn’t seen a crowd like this before and speculated it was because the site would be closed both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and people wanted to get tested before holiday gatherings. A staff member working for Curative, the test vendor, said they’d had a supply of 350 test kits on Wednesday but had run out in the early afternoon. The staff member said they’d ordered 2,000 kits for Thursday and expected even that might not be enough to meet the high demand.
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Independent

Covid news - live: Hundreds of thousands spend Christmas in isolation as booster jab rollout continues

Hundreds of thousands of people are facing Christmas Day in isolation as they are ordered to stay at home due to Covid, while others queue to get booster jabs amid festive celebrations. In the previous three days alone, the UK reported more than 300,000 Covid cases - breaking daily records in a row. Thousands have also booked in to get booster jabs on Christmas Day, with others queuing for walk-ins. Sajid Javid, the health secretary, urged people in England to “make the booster a part of your Christmas” - but vaccination clinics will be closed elsewhere in the UK.Across the globe, thousands of flights have also been cancelled over the Christmas weekend - including more than 1,700 today. Read More How long is Omicron’s incubation period? How the new strain differs from other Covid variantsOmicron symptoms: What to look out for from new Covid variantGovernment threatened with legal challenge over ‘discriminatory’ Covid passes
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Covid clouds Christmas celebrations for second year

Pope Francis on Saturday called for dialogue to counter the isolation wrought by the Covid-19 pandemic, as billions around the world marked a second Christmas under the shadow of the coronavirus. In a time of pandemic, Pope Francis also asked God to "open hearts to ensure that necessary medical care -- and vaccines in particular -- are provided to those peoples who need them most".
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Sacramento

Last-Minute COVID-19 Tests ‘Worth the Wait’ For Sacramento Families on Christmas Eve

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The line at a Sacramento COVID testing site wrapped around the building as many waited to get a last-minute test before gathering with loved ones for Christmas. St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church hosts walk-in COVID-19 testing every Friday, on Christmas Eve, even with shortened hours, the wait was between 30 minutes to upwards of an hour. The sentiment from those in line: “worth it.” “I’ve been in line 30-45 minutes, but it’s worth it,” said Sasha Jimenez, who waited in line to get a COVID test before gathering with her family on Christmas Day. Jimenez came early, before 11 a.m.,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
WWLP

Surging COVID cases make for another subdued Christmas Day

Christians around the world celebrated their second COVID-19 Christmas as surging infections in many countries overwhelmed hospitals, canceled flights and curbed religious observances Saturday, a point in the pandemic when coronavirus vaccines were more available than ever.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vice

Should You Even Be Travelling Home for Christmas?

It’s that magical time of year again – a COVID-19 Christmas. While the Omicron variant cuts through our families and friendship groups faster than you can say “pass the mince pies”, it’s safe to say most of us are worried about how we are going to spend the Christmas holidays.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Hundreds of people self-isolating share experiences of Christmas with Covid on social media

Hundreds of thousands of people have been forced to isolate on Christmas Day due to the surge in coronavirus cases in recent weeks. According to the latest government data, more than 300,000 cases were reported in just the last three days - meaning many have had to cancel Christmas plans and are suddenly spending the festive period indoors and alone. Health secretary Sajid Javid recently shortened the coronavirus self-isolation period from 10 to seven days in the run-up to Christmas for people who have negative lateral flow test results on days six and seven.He said the change has been introduced...
INTERNET
Daily Mail

Teenager who KNEW he had Covid refused to isolate and instead partied at a nightclub - forcing 150 revellers and staff into quarantine over Christmas

A Covid-positive teenager who decided to keep partying despite knowing he had the virus will mean 150 revellers will spend Christmas in isolation. The teenager, 19, spent the night at the popular nightclub Loverboy in Adelaide's city centre despite receiving a notification he had tested positive to Covid-19. He is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Talk of a No 10 Christmas party is an insult to the thousands who have died of Covid

As I type this, feeling close to tears, not one single minister has been willing to publicly defend – or even describe – the government’s position on that party. Why? Because it is indefensible. No nuance, no shade. As black and white as life and death itself. If any elected representative was present at such a tawdry party, they should resign. They know it; we know it. Only the grubbiest travesty of “public service” would prevent them from doing the right thing. Although I note that as of this afternoon, Boris Johnson and his ministers were continuing to insist that no such party had taken place.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Aussie family’s Christmas is ruined by bizarre Covid testing rule that saw them stranded in an airport lounge for TWO DAYS as they tried to get to London to see relatives

A UK Christmas Day reunion ended in tatters after an Australian family were stranded in Singapore Airport by Covid red tape for two days before being forced to fly home. Mark Donnelly, 43, his husband Robert Layfield, 35, and their twin sons Mitchell and Caleb, 12, should have been in London with relatives for the festive season.
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Girl, 18, whose Christmas and new year have been ruined as she's forced into isolation after attending Perth rave with Covid-positive backpacker says the huge party was 'worth it'

A UK backpacker who is isolating after attending the same rave as an unvaccinated French traveller has no regrets despite not being allowed out for Christmas. Jay Whitehill, 18, will be forced to spend the festive holiday and New Years Day alone after attending the rave at Perth Mess Hall on December 19.
WORLD

