Hobie vs. Velzy vs. the IRS

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Southland prepares for another incoming storm set to arrive Thursday. Orange County (Evacuation Order): A voluntary evacuation order will take effect Thursday morning for the Silverado, Williams and Modjeska canyons in the Bond Fire burn area, Orange County officials announced Wednesday. The warning was issued due to potential flooding and debris flows from a pending storm expected to move into the Southland Wednesday bringing rain Thursday. The order will take effect at 8 a.m., advising residents to leave the area or prepare to evacuate quickly, particularly those with disabilities or mobility issues. Some streets in the area will be restricted to local traffic only beginning at 8 a.m. The Bond Scar ravaged the area, causing nearly $500,000 of damage last year. Experts are concerned that the vegetation has not had enough time to grow and hold the land in place during a big storm. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch that will be in effect from Thursday night until Friday morning for coastal and inland Orange County.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO