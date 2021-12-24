ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Enel’s fintech pivot comes at generous price

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y5l60_0dVGYrQy00

LONDON, Dec 24 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Enel (ENEI.MI) is paying handsomely to get its foot in the fintech door. The 70 billion euro Italian utility is shelling out up to 361 million euros for half of payments firm Mooney. Including debt, the deal values the Italian group, currently owned by private equity outfit CVC, at nearly 1.4 billion euros. Financial services operator Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) is scooping up the other half.

There’s logic to Enel veering off its beaten path. Mooney already processes 20% of all its bills. Bringing the payments processor in-house will help that ratio climb, presumably bringing efficiencies. Intesa, meanwhile, gets access to Mooney’s 20 million customers. At nearly 8 times next year’s probable sales, however, they’re both paying for the privilege. The comparable multiple for 15 billion euro Italian payments firm Nexi (NEXII.MI) is 7 times. Enel’s shareholders, rather than its customers, may be the ones grumbling about their utility bills. (By Ed Cropley)

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Ares gifts AMP’s new CEO a consolation prize

Intel’s apology underlines China dilemma

Test maker deal preps for life after Covid-19

Renault sends mixed Chinese messages

Norway’s pangolin stance spotlights Chinese pharma

Editing by George Hay and Oliver Taslic

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Enel teams up with Intesa Sanpaolo for Italy payments firm Mooney

MILAN, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Italian utility Enel SpA (ENEI.MI) has agreed to buy 50% of Italy's Mooney to take joint control of the payments firm with Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (ISP.MI) and create a European-based fintech group. Under the deal, which values Mooney at 1.385 billion euros ($1.6 billion), Enel...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Finance#Fintech Pivot#Italian#Cvc#Nexi#Breakingviews#Twitter Capital#Ares#Amp#Renault#Chinese
Reuters

Ares gifts AMP’s new CEO a consolation prize

MELBOURNE, Dec 24 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Beleaguered Australian wealth manager AMP (AMP.AX) is ending a terrible year on a bit of a high. Its shares are down 40% since the start of January; it ousted former Chief Executive Francesco De Ferrari in April and failed to sell read more first the entire company and then a 60% stake in its real-estate and infrastructure-investing division to Ares Management (ARES.N). New boss Alexis George, though, has managed to best her predecessor by striking a deal with the U.S. investment firm.
BUSINESS
Reuters

ESG acronym is due for a spin-off of its initials

NEW YORK, Dec 24 (Reuters Breakingviews) - General Electric’s doing it. So is Toshiba (6502.T). And Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N). Breakups are all the rage and rightly so: The individual parts of sprawling corporations can be better managed on their own and are arguably worth more separately than the whole. But the biggest breakup of 2022 won’t be company specific. It’s time to spin off the letters in ESG.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Investment firm Coller Capital explores sale -sources

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Coller Capital Ltd, one of the world's biggest investors in private equity fund interests, is exploring options that include a sale of the business, people familiar with the matter said. Coller has been working with an investment bank as it mulls divesting a stake or the...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Private Equity
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
Reuters

Small-stock strategy powers best-performing U.S. equity funds

NEW YORK, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The top-performing actively managed U.S. equity funds of 2021 were predominantly focused on small-caps as a strategy, according to data from Morningstar. The year's top-performing actively managed U.S. equity fund was the Bridgeway Small-Cap Value fund which posted a 61.5% return, according to Morningstar...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

TD on Deal Hunt After BancWest Bid as Canadian Lenders Pursue U.S. Growth

LONDON/TORONTO (Reuters) - Toronto-Dominion Bank is leading the charge of cash-rich Canadian banks seeking to make a foray in the United States and find growth away from their home turf where the Big Six banks already control nearly 90% of the market. Billions of dollars of excess cash amassed during...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Alibaba-Backed RoboSense Selects JPMorgan For Hong Kong IPO

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA)-backed RoboSense, a Chinese developer of sensor technologies used in self-driving cars, looks to work with JPMorgan Chase & Co on its proposed Hong Kong initial public offering, Bloomberg reports. China International Capital Corp and China Renaissance Holdings Ltd are also helping RoboSense, whose potential...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Online betting group Flutter to buy Italy's Sisal for $2.2 bln

DUBLIN, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Betfair and Poker Stars owner Flutter Entertainment (FLTRF.L) is to buy Italian gaming operator Sisal for 1.62 billion pounds ($2.16 billion) in a deal it said would more than double its share of the Italian online gaming market to around 20%. The Italian firm, which...
GAMBLING
Reuters

Italy's Enel renews deal with Cinven in Latam fiber grid Ufinet

MILAN, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Italian utility Enel will remain a minority investor in Latin America's Ufinet by renewing a partnership with private equity firm Cinven that will give it 19.5% of the broadband group. Europe's biggest utility, which currently owns 21% of Ufinet, had an option to buy out...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Live now, pay later is fintech’s latest extension

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Buy now, pay later is taking its millennial attitude up a notch. To keep consumers hooked on this newfangled instalment financing, companies from Sweden’s $46 billion Klarna to Australia’s Afterpay, soon to be part of Block, are extending their services beyond shopping to recurring payments like doctor visits and taxes. That adds to the risk of debt piling up. Call it “live now, look out later.”
MARKETS
Reuters

Schroders’ green pivot has golden price

LONDON, Dec 21 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Blue-blooded UK asset manager Schroders (SDR.L) is making a bold bet on renewable energy, buying a 75% stake in wind farm developer Greencoat Capital for 358 million pounds. Greencoat has been raising assets by over 15% annually in recent years as investors, especially wealthy UK ones, pile into renewable ventures in search of yield. It can charge stable fees, with near-certain growth as countries wean themselves off fossil fuels.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pulse2.com

UP Fintech Holding Stock (TIGR): Why The Price Fell Today

The stock price of UP Fintech Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: TIGR) fell by over 5% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of UP Fintech Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: TIGR) fell by over 5% today. Investors are responding negatively to a Reuters report that Chinese regulators are planning to ban online brokerages like Futu and UP Fintech Holding from offering offshore trading services to mainland clients due to data security and capital outflow concerns.
STOCKS
thefinanser.com

It’s not FinTech vs Bank or CBDC vs Crypto

I’ve seen a lot of discussions of adversaries. It’s FinTech versus Bank, central bank currencies versus decentralised currencies. The commentary makes it appear like a big battle. I disagree. It’s not a battle or a war. It’s a change to the system based upon progress, development and technology.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

3 Top Renewable Energy Stocks for 2022

SunPower is well-positioned to ride the wave of growth in residential solar. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure's assets are in a sweet spot, and its stock is on sale versus its peers. ChargePoint could sustain a lightning-fast growth rate for several years. It's been a rough few months for renewable energy stocks....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Ant's Consumer Finance Unit to Boost Its Capital to $4.7 Billion

BEIJING (Reuters) - The consumer finance unit of China's Ant Group will boost the company's capital to 30 billion yuan ($4.71 billion) from 8 billion yuan, and introduce 4 new strategic investors, an exchange filing released on Friday said. The unit, Chongqing Ant Consumer Finance Co Ltd, is under regulatory...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Analysis: How 2021 became the year of ESG investing

BOSTON/LONDON, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Investors concerned about climate change and social justice had a bumper year in 2021, successfully pushing companies and regulators to make changes amid record inflows to funds focused on environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) issues. Extreme weather becoming more frequent and events highlighting social...
MARKETS
Reuters

Reuters

256K+
Followers
259K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy