Writing contest: Memoir

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCottonwoods/Wing/Birds/Clouds: Entries From a Galisteo Chronicle by Eleanor Channell, Galisteo. Fall is beginning to seep in at the edges of our days. This morning the harvest moon waits in blue sky above the dark peaks of the Ortiz mountains. Our house rests on the hill in Galisteo village, where sun and...

The Ledger

WRITE ON!

Yesterday does not matter; it is gone. Tomorrow does not matter; it is not here. Let’s see what I can do. Declined into a slum of misery. Its glory days were, alas, gone for good. Windows were shattered by weather and thugs. Paint peeled away and doors were broken...
LAKELAND, FL
Santafe New Mexican.com

A Rudolfo Anaya bilingual holiday tale for children posthumously published for Christmas

An author known as the father of Chicano literature left behind a bilingual children’s book after his 2020 death, telling a story about Christmas in the American Southwest. The tale from Rudolfo Anaya, who died from natural causes at 82, is being published posthumously for the holiday season by Museum of New Mexico Press with parallel text in Spanish and English. The story extends a cycle of Anaya’s illustrated children’s books with a playful cast of animal characters, centered around a tiny, inquisitive owl named Ollie Tecolote.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ksl.com

Utah woman writes inspirational memoir of losing husband, daughter on I-15

Alyssa Winslow and her daughter Kaya are pictured in the background as Alyssa holds a photo of her late husband, Ryan Chambers, and daughter Evee in the foreground. Alyssa recently published a memoir called "After the Victory," which shares the story of how she was able to continue on after Ryan and Evee were killed in a 2015 car crash. (Jacki Marchant) — Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes.
UTAH STATE
State
California State
Titusville Herald

Song contest winner looks to rekindle love of song writing

Ed Holcomb used to be big into the local music scene. He started playing at the age of nine, and up until he decided to leave his dreams behind was a regular playing frequently at local bars, nightclubs and weddings. Then life set in, and Holcomb traded his guitar playing...
TITUSVILLE, PA
Pratt Tribune

ADVENTURES IN WRITING

MY GREAT-GRANDFATHER was a Union Soldier, and he served for 3 years. For the rest of his life, he voted republican, as many Union Soldiers did, for the republican party was the Party of Lincoln, and having served him for those three years as a soldier, it was because of Lincoln that he continued to serve his party.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Oroville Mercury-Register

The gifts of writing letters | Sow There!

Even when I was a child, letter writing was a dying form of communication. The motto of AT&T was to “reach out and touch someone,” and they weren’t talking about licking envelopes. Soon we had email, and now text messages. Today, if someone is in the mood to pour out their heart in prose, it’s usually in the form of four paragraphs with a cell phone picture posted on social media.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Jewish couple kicked off American Airlines flight for refusing to put prayer shawl on floor

A Jewish couple who were kicked off an American Airlines flight for refusing to store their sacred prayer shawl on the floor have filed a lawsuit against the airline.Roberto and Elana Birman, a couple in their 70s, were flying from Miami to New York on flight 322 in August when they claim the incident occurred.A flight attendant allegedly pulled Roberto’s Tallit bag, a 8.5 inch-by-8.5-inch clear plastic bag holding his prayer book and shawl, out from the overhead bin and asked who it belonged to.When the pair indicated it was theirs, the crew member allegedly threw the bag on his...
LIFESTYLE
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Upworthy

Gay Pastor dresses in drag to lead church service, says it 'is a theological reflection on joy'

A Lutheran church in Chicago stepped up its inclusivity game big time earlier this month when it celebrated "rejoice Sunday" by welcoming its newly ordained gay pastor to lead the congregation in drag. St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square proudly took to Facebook on December 13 to share photographs of pastor Aaron Musser leading the service while dressed in a white dress and a blonde wig. "Today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent. It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years," Musser said in the Facebook post explaining why he decided to dress in drag for the service.
CHICAGO, IL
bigcountryhomepage.com

9-year-old Jennifer is a ‘loving and helpful child’ looking for Forever Family

Jennifer is an independent child. She easily develops bonds with those older than she. Jennifer is a quiet child until she is comfortable with those around her. When she is comfortable, she does not have a problem speaking her mind. Jennifer is a loving and helpful child. She enjoys doing family related and individual activities, especially if they are outside. Jennifer loves getting her nails done. She loves to jump around and build forts out of pillows and blankets. Jennifer enjoys listening to music in her room. Her favorite foods are bacon and sausage, breakfast pizza, ramen noodles, and macaroni and cheese. Jennifer also loves playing with Hatchimals. Her favorite subjects in school are math, social studies, and reading. Jennifer loves to be around animals. In particular, she loves, dogs, cats, horses, and chickens. She enjoys helping take care of them and she enjoys playing with them. Jennifer also enjoys camping and going to the lake.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The US Sun

Meet the American Pickers-style explorer who found an abandoned farm full of antiques ‘worth thousands of dollars’

AN URBAN explorer has discovered an abandoned farm full of antiques – including ornate wooden furniture, fine china, and "creepy" kids' dolls. Daniel Sims, 32, from Huddersfield, found the farm in Yorkshire with “everything left behind”, from toothbrushes and beauty products, beds ready to sleep in, and children’s toys scattered throughout the home.
ECONOMY
Long Island Business News

Feeling powerless, families bring elderly home in pandemic

Pushed up to the breakfast table, Betty Bednarowski folds and refolds her napkin with studied intensity, softly singing “Winter Wonderland” without the words, the same as she did in March and July and September. Dessert today is a tiny cup of pudding, like yesterday’s, with seven pills Bednarowski...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Guardian

Joan Didion, in her own words: 23 of the best quotes

Joan Didion inspired writers and readers for decades. Her journalism, memoirs, and cultural and political commentary made her a unique chronicler of 20th-century culture. We tell ourselves stories in order to live. – The White Album (1979) Character – the willingness to accept responsibility for one’s own life –...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

After my brother died, we barely celebrated Christmas. Then I fell in love and a switch turned on

I’ve always had a fairly complicated relationship with Christmas. My father left when I was two. He always promised we’d spend Christmas together, but he never came. There were fun and loving Christmases with my mum and brother, David. We had very little money, but my mother would manage to fill pillowcases with presents, and we’d have a tin of Quality Street and a little tree. My mother would cook a roast dinner and we’d watch movies together.
CELEBRATIONS

