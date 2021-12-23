ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Some in the West may see an uncommon white Christmas as the Southeast gets unseasonable warmth

By Judson Jones, Tyler Mauldin, Hannah Gard
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
This holiday weekend is a tale of two Christmases: Heavy snow, rain and wind are forecast for the entire US West Coast, while potentially record-breaking warmth will toast the...

