Some in the West may see an uncommon white Christmas as the Southeast gets unseasonable warmth

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A storm front filled with cold unstable air rolled into the San Francisco Bay Area Christmas morning, bringing with it lightning, thunder and hail to neighborhoods in Santa Rosa and another drenching to hills already saturated by the December storms. The brunt of the storm front was expected to roll through the San Francisco Bay Area early Christmas afternoon, but waves of intense downpours began much earlier. Organized line of rain, with the occasional thunderstorm, now moving over the heart of the Bay. As that line passes expect gusty winds, brief uptick in rain and even some...

SANTA ROSA, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO