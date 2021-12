(LITTLE ROCK, Ark.) – In all 50 states, hikers in America’s State Parks will kick off the new year with healthy, fun, outdoor experiences as part of the annual First Day Hikes event. This year for First Day Hikes, Arkansas State Parks will offer guided hikes at many locations, as well as encourage self-guided walks and hikes throughout the “First Weekend,” January 1 and 2, for those who would like to explore on their own. All participants are eligible to receive a free sticker.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO