This is a guest post by M. Amelia Raines, Reference Librarian in the Geography and Map Division. Growing up in Michigan, I was a lake enthusiast from a young age, and extremely proud that my home state was surrounded by North America’s most important inland bodies of water. These are, of course, the Great Lakes, so called because of their size – according to the 2020 National Geographic Atlas of the World, three of them make the list of the ten largest lakes in the world by area. I knew they were great in other ways as well: aside from their sheer beauty, the Great Lakes are important economically as shipping lanes and rich fishing grounds; they connect inland ports like Chicago and Detroit to the Atlantic via the St. Lawrence Seaway; and they provide drinking water for 10% of Americans and 30% of Canadians.

