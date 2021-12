Romances with mutual pining are always a treat to read. I love reading about longing and yearning and heartache. You know, just generally rolling around in someone else’s feelings for fun. But when two characters are going through hell? That’s pure heaven. Generally the characters are pining for each other because (they think) they can’t be together. Perhaps it’s a friends-to-lovers situation in which there’s doubt about the other’s feelings and fear of losing friendship. They can be forbidden romances, where the characters can’t be together for societal or family reasons. There can also be ethical constraints like an employment situation creating an imbalanced power dynamic. And sometimes, of course, it’s just pure obliviousness. I’ll take it all.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 3 DAYS AGO