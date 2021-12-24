ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis’ Dispathes: Christmas traditions continue

Cover picture for the articleAnother holiday season means that some long-standing family traditions make their annual appearence. One of my favorite traditions is setting up our well-traveled Nativity scene, which passed to my keeping in 1993 after my father passed away. My parents brought the original set home with them when they returned...

One strand of Christmas lights connecting two homes grows into a touching community light display

It all began last November with one man's thoughtful gesture to show support for a neighbor who was going through a tough time. The single strand of white Christmas lights Matt Riggs hung from his home to his neighbor Kim Morton's house directly across the street was meant to let her know that their families were always connected despite their pandemic isolation. "I was reaching out to Kim to literally brighten her world," Riggs—who also left a tin of homemade cookies on her doorstep—told The Washington Post. The 48-year-old explained that he knew Morton was facing a dark time as she'd told him about her struggle with depression and anxiety.
A Christmas to remember

What a great evening; snow is falling, and the final touches of decorations have been completed. Fire is crackling in the fireplace, cookies baking in the oven. All as it should be on a picturesque Christmas Eve. This will be the first time that the Claws family will get to...
Christmas at home with the family – with 14 children

Organising all the presents and dinner is a challenge for most households at Christmas time.But imagine the stress of trying to do it in a family with 14 children.That is exactly the situation facing the Johnston family, from Co Down.Jennifer Johnston, 42, has recently given birth to her 14th child and she told PA news agency about the festive fun of trying to cook Christmas dinner for one of the biggest families in the UK.Jennifer and husband Mark’s full family is Chloe (23), Dylan (21), Ethan (20), Nadia (turns 18 on Christmas Eve), Kezia (15), Kaleb (14), Joell (12), Alfie...
Come sing a Christmas song with me

Do you love Christmas songs ? Do you hate Christmas songs? Either way, this musing is just for you. I truly hope no one has a BLUE CHRISTMAS and I also pray we don’t have a WHITE CHRISTMAS either. BABY IT’S COLD OUTSIDE and IT’S BEGINNING TO LOOK A...
Christmas before Rudolph

The first time I heard about Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer was in 1950. My Marine husband and I had been married eight months and were living in a Quonset Hut at Camp Pendleton. It was late November and Gene Autry, the cowboy movie star of that era, was on the radio singing his heart out about the latest addition to Santa's transportation system. I know Autry owned a baseball team (the L.A. Angels) but he must have had a large interest in the radio station too, for his voice and that song came on with great regularity. The neighbor in the hut next to us – about ten feet away – had a record of the song that she played for her children with equal regularity except that her record had a skip in it. I would hear, "Rudolph, with your nose so bright, so bright, so bright, etc." until she either adjusted it or it finally went on by itself. Since our Quonset huts were so close there was no question of my not hearing the song each time it was played.
My Family's Traditional-ish Approach to Decorating for Christmas

Decorating for Christmas with my family is a big deal. It’s a drop-everything, plan-your-month-around-it, kind of deal. It didn’t matter if college finals were happening or how cold it was outside or if there was yet another Harry Potter movie marathon on TV. The first weekend of December is always reserved for cutting down and decorating our Christmas tree, hanging lights, sticking vintage Rudolph and Charlie Brown window clings on every glass surface, and filling a wooden manger with religious (and not-so-religious) figurines.
Columbus nativity tradition continues

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A nativity scene tradition continues in Columbus. Every year since 1969, Memorial Gunter and Peel Funeral Home have recreated the birth of Christ scene at its Second Avenue North location. Live sheep often steal the show. Mom Elenor and baby sheep Eilene come from a...
JAMES KILGORE: A recipe for a merry Christmas

Beginning with the December night in 1956 when I proposed marriage, this is our 65th year as a couple. Memories fight for preeminence when the bank is so full. When I think of home and Christmas, the smells of the season rise to the top. When Ruth gets in the kitchen, the odors of baking and seasoning are as irresistible as she is. The special tarts, the hot dishes, the varieties of cookies, and desserts are a challenge to my “all you can eat” manhood. Christmas brings a feast of food, fun, and fellowship around the table with family and friends. But the recipe I have in mind today, however, has to do with the ingredients which build memories for the family in this season.
A Challenging Christmas As We Have Suggestions To Celebrate Safely

We have finally reached another Christmas holiday and STILL have not quite returned to a sense of normalcy since the COVID-19 pandemic took it's grip almost two years ago. Another variant has become a true Grinch as people continue to take necessary precautions in staying safe. It brakes my heart that some are forced to voluntarily quarantine and remain isolated on a day where it is meant to be with family and friends.
Sweet tater pie: A Christmas story

December of 1944 had many mixed blessing for Mrs. Mary Ann Brown and her family. The year had brought despair and rejoicing to the Smith family. Mr. Brown had been able to land a job at the Norfolk ship yard in Virginia. This was a blessing because the family was running low on financial funds plus Mrs. Brown found out she was expecting a new baby in June of the following year.
UES host Christmas Concerts

BUCKHANNON — Union Elementary School hosted a Christmas concert during school hours Monday and Tuesday to boost the Christmas spirit in anticipation for the holiday weekend. The choir students from each grade level picked a selection of music to entertain the school, faculty, staff and guests in attendance. Kindergarten...
A hunter for Christmas

OPINION — It’s embarrassing in hindsight. My Mom and Dad were raising three kids and struggling along on an Air Force sergeant’s salary yet every Christmas, for several years in a row, I asked for the same gift. The Marx Electro-Shot Shooting Gallery had it all including...
My Christmas wish for Kansas Reflector readers: Embrace the now

This Christmas Day, let’s all give ourselves the gift of presence. No, that’s not a misspelling of “presents.” I mean presence, our existence in this moment. Ourselves being ourselves, ignoring technological bubbles and alternate realities. On this one day of the year, let’s commit to being right here, right now, no matter what. Perhaps this […] The post My Christmas wish for Kansas Reflector readers: Embrace the now appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Christmas Scenes Around Acworth

I’ve shared our little town of Acworth, GA with you before, but it really shines during the Christmas season, so I thought I’d share again. It’s always so fun to drive around town after the 3 big trees go up in town and all the light poles get adorned with lighted wreaths, holly, presents and more. It’s such a small town feel and we love it.
Christmas 2021: Peace, love and light

This is an opinion cartoon. When darkness is overwhelming, ask for light. Seek the light of peace. Merry Christmas, y’all. Joe Manchin is the toughest creepy mall Santa ever - al.com. JD Crowe is the cartoonist for Alabama Media Group and AL.com. He won the RFK Human Rights Award...
Make Christmas a Verb

The holidays are magical and lyrical, a time when true loves give gifts for a full twelve days and rocking around the Christmas tree is all the rage. It is a coming together of all people, who want joy for the world and wish all a Merry Christmas. There is a little dashing through the snow, (not here in Florida though) and tales of a frosted snowman (also not here in Florida). It is the most wonderful time of the year, to be sure.
