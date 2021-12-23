ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naperville, IL

Aanika Gandhi ranks 5,581st in Girls’ 12 singles bracket by November

By DuPage Policy Journal
dupagepolicyjournal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNaperville tennis player Aanika Gandhi won 340 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Girls’ 12 category of the United States Tennis Association by November. Their 340 points playing singles...

dupagepolicyjournal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Cheddar News

NHL Not Going to Olympics Due to COVID-19 Surge

The 2022 Winter Olympics will be without some of hockey's biggest players. The NHL and the NHL Player's Association have agreed to not participate in the men's hockey tournament at the Games in Beijing next year. The league has been forced to postpone some games because of a rise in COVID-19 cases among players. Washington Post sports reporter Samantha Pell joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss what this could mean for the Winter Olympics and the sport of hockey.
NHL
West Cook News

Elliott Tandy ranks 25,351st in Boys’ 14 singles bracket in June

Western Springs tennis player Elliott Tandy won 20 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Boys’ 14 category of the United States Tennis Association by June. They started June ranked 26,105th. Their 20 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus points...
WESTERN SPRINGS, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Naperville, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Naperville, IL
Daily Illini

Illinois men’s, women’s basketball games postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests

Both Illinois basketball teams have called off their games this week because of COVID-19 cases on Illinois’ side. Early Monday morning, Illinois athletics announced the men’s basketball game vs. Florida A&M, scheduled for Wednesday, was canceled due to COVID-19 cases within the Illinois men’s basketball program. The game will not be rescheduled.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gandhi
dupagepolicyjournal.com

PPP loans: 184 issued in March in ZIP Code 60139

There were 184 PPP loans provided in March to small businesses in ZIP Code 60139, according to the US Small Business Administration. The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) provides loans to small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Companies with less than 500 employees, sole-proprietorships, independent contractors and self-employed individuals may qualify for these loans, according to Harvard Business School.
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
Kingsport Times-News

Catholic, Dorman win runaways on Day 1 of 38th Arby's Classic

BRISTOL, Tenn. — On the opening day of the 38th Arby’s Classic, Knox Catholic put on a show in a 92-41 drubbing of Twin Springs. Catholic senior and Tennessee basketball signee B.J. Edwards — a Johnson City native — finished with 19 points, but long-range sharpshooter Presley Patterson led the Irish with 24.
BRISTOL, TN
CBS Minnesota

Gopher Women Cancel NYE Home Game Due To Wildcats’ ‘COVID-19 Protocols’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Golden Gophers women’s basketball team won’t play its New Year’s Eve home game due to apparent issues with the opponent’s COVID-19 protocols. The team announced Monday afternoon on social media that its game against the Wildcats at Williams Arena Friday “will not be played due to COVID-19 protocols within the Northwestern program.” Gophers head coach Lindsay Whalen (credit: Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) The announcement said the Gophers and Wildcats are consulting with Big Ten Conference officials about rescheduling the game, and how it falls line with the conference’s forfeiture policy. Tickets for Friday’s game can be exchanged for any Gophers women’s basketball game in the future. Fans can call 1-800-U-GOPHER for more information.   More On WCCO.com: Authorities Investigating Lake Minnetonka Mansion Fire As Criminal Minnesota Weather: Another Round Of Snow Tuesday, Followed By Bone-Chilling Cold Omicron Forcing Twin Cities Venues To Adjust New Year’s Eve Plans Man Shot Dead, Teen In Custody In Minneapolis’ 94th Homicide Case Of 2021
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy